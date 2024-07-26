Powerhouse Latino Leaders to Re{frame} Your Story at the 2024 ALPFA Convention

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) is set to host its 52nd Annual Convention, themed "Re{frame} Your Story," from August 4-8, 2024, in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, Nevada. This milestone event is expected to draw a record-breaking 5,000 attendees, highlighting the incredible economic and social contributions of Latinos across a myriad of industries.

"Our theme, 'Re{frame} Your Story,' is a powerful reminder that we have the ability to redefine our narratives and create a lasting authentic impact," said Damian Rivera, President and CEO of ALPFA. "This convention is about harnessing that power and fostering a community that uplifts the entire country. Latinos in the U.S. contributed over $3.2 Trillion to the U.S. economy according to the 2023 LDC U.S. Latino GDP Report, and is the fastest growing demographic in the country (2023 LDC U.S. Latino GDP Report). Impact starts with access, and at ALPFA, we are committed to be a platform that provides access. This convention, along with our speakers, extends the opportunity to access unparalleled knowledge, experience, and expertise that will advance the community.

Re{frame} Your Story: Empowering Latino Leadership

The 2024 ALPFA Convention promises to inspire action for Latino professionals to redefine their narratives and amplify their impact. Over five transformative days, attendees will engage in dynamic experiences, insightful discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

"We are excited to bring together such a diverse and talented assembly of speakers and attendees," said Jennylee Ramos, COO of ALPFA. "This convention is more than a celebration of our achievements; it's a catalyst for knowledge sharing, connection building, and professional growth." ALPFA embodies inclusion, offering access to resources and insights that empower professionals to thrive.

A Stellar Line-Up of Power Speakers

This year's convention features a stellar line-up of powerful speakers, including:

Nina Vaca - Founder, Chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Group, a leading IT and workforce solutions provider, personifies the American Dream as a trailblazing Latina entrepreneur, a world-changing philanthropist, and a dynamic global leader.

Chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Group, a leading IT and workforce solutions provider, personifies the American Dream as a trailblazing Latina entrepreneur, a world-changing philanthropist, and a dynamic global leader. Luis A. Miranda Jr. - Renowned community activist and advocate passionate about social justice and community empowerment, and author of "Relentless."

- Renowned community activist and advocate passionate about social justice and community empowerment, and author of "Relentless." Marcello Hernandez - Cuban/Dominican Stand-up Comedian and Actor, featured player on Saturday Night Live.

- Cuban/Dominican Stand-up Comedian and Actor, featured player on Saturday Night Live. Codie Sanchez - Founder, investor, author known for her transformative business strategies. She is the founder of Contrarian Thinking and the author of "Main Street Millionaire."

- Founder, investor, author known for her transformative business strategies. She is the founder of Contrarian Thinking and the author of "Main Street Millionaire." Jeff Valdez - Acclaimed writer, director, and creator of the family comedy "The Brothers Garcia" (2000-2004) and HBO Max TV show "The Garcias." He is influential in promoting Latino talent in the entertainment industry.

- Acclaimed writer, director, and creator of the family comedy "The Brothers Garcia" (2000-2004) and HBO Max TV show "The Garcias." He is influential in promoting Latino talent in the entertainment industry. Rosina Grosso - QVC Host, esteemed journalist, actress, and television personality, recognized for her impactful storytelling and reporting.

- QVC Host, esteemed journalist, actress, and television personality, recognized for her impactful storytelling and reporting. Andrea Casanova - Celebrity Viral Marketer, redefining brand engagement for Millennial and Gen Z audiences.

"Each year, our convention grows stronger and more impactful," said Tony Curtis, Board Chair of ALPFA. "The 2024 convention in Las Vegas is poised to be our most successful event ever, featuring record attendance, engaging learning opportunities, and an agenda that celebrates the opportunities and achievements of Latino professionals." By facilitating access to our distinguished speakers, ALPFA underscores its commitment to empowering Latino professionals and shaping the future of leadership.

About ALPFA

ALPFA is the largest Latino professional organization in the United States, with over 100,000 members. ALPFA is dedicated to empowering and developing Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, in every sector of the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.alpfa.org/.

