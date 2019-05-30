Powerhouse Law Firm Quinn Emanuel Staged Live Chinese-Style Trial with Zhong Lun to a Packed House at the Four Seasons San Francisco where the Patent Dispute Offered Rare Glimpse into Chinese Legal System

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Quinn Emanuel hosted an unprecedented, one-of-a-kind sold-out event in San Francisco in conjunction with a major legal firm from China, Zhong Lun. The firms partnered and showcased a mock patent trial that took place in China, in which a foreign company was able to enforce its patents in China. Interpreters were on hand and guests were provided with headphone translation devices. A panel with the Chinese lawyers and judge as well as attorneys from Quinn Emanuel took place immediately following addressing key issues of intellectual property (IP) litigation in China and beyond.

China is now the third most important IP jurisdiction in the world. Already, more patents are filed in China than in any other country. Although Western companies are litigating IP disputes in China more frequently, most have little knowledge or experience of what a Chinese patent trial actually entails. Foreign lawyers are not even permitted to attend patent trials in China. This demonstration Chinese mock trial by Chinese lawyers before a Chinese judge was a unique opportunity to observe the process.

