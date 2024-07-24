PowerHouse Matches and Exceeds Pace of Hyperscale Demand, Driving Strategic Momentum with Proven Development and Power Utility Leader New Hires

Deep Bench of Talent Empowers Systematic Growth, Delivering New Levels of Agility, Creativity, and Precision for Visionary Infrastructure Results in Breakthrough Markets

MCLEAN, Va., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerHouse Data Centers , a leading real estate partner for next-generation hyperscale data centers and a division of American Real Estate Partners (AREP), is proud to announce the strategic additions of Matthew (Matt) Monaco as Senior Vice President of Asset Management & Development and William McCausland as Director of Data Center Utilities to its industry-leading team of experts.

As a trusted provider of data center development strategy and pioneer in powered core and shell solutions, PowerHouse has continuously scaled its operations and expertise. This growth not only surpasses the pace of execution and the standard of technical excellence required by the world's most discerning clients but also underscores PowerHouse's ability to anticipate tomorrow's market requirements — and outpace its rate of change, delivering powerful competitive advantages for advanced deployments.

"When this industry calls on you to provide the best, you provide the best, which is why our hyperscale tenants trust us with their critical infrastructure," comments Doug Fleit, CEO and Founder of PowerHouse and AREP. "Matt and William bring exceptionally rich acquisition, development, asset management, and power procurement experience to the fore. Mirroring our customers' visionary natures with Powerhouse's superior technical talent and strategy is our priority. Meeting sophisticated hyperscaler demands requires deftness and creativity, mastered by those who have seen it all, accomplished it all, and speak the industry's language better than anyone. That's the value our team continues to deliver."

Monaco, responsible for data center development strategy, from site procurement and acquisitions to data center operator partnerships, brings over 20 years of strategic management expertise across telecom and digital infrastructure verticals, including 10+ years in data center asset management, to the PowerHouse team. Throughout his career, Monaco has worked in critical international and domestic markets, most recently serving as global head of asset management at Equinix, where he oversaw rapid growth in an $8 billion portfolio while maintaining ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of +26%. His development acumen offers critical prescience, enabling efficient deployments with immediate power and connectivity with the capacity to grow unimpeded to gigawatt scale. By leveraging this experience, Monaco supports PowerHouse's extraordinary growth strategy, identifying and developing the most advantageous sites to help define the future of hyperscalers' and large operators' most advanced use cases.

McCausland drives PowerHouse's power utility strategy, leveraging over 15 years of experience, including leadership positions at Virginia's Dominion Energy, where he led electricity infrastructure design and business partnerships on the company's Innovation Team and oversaw the strategy, mobilization, and execution of its major Virginia-based data center projects. Having developed his skills directly with a primary utility provider offers PowerHouse customers access to strategic insider insights and efficiencies for optimized power acquisition processes. McCausland's understanding of power utilities and his power procurement experience across key markets further amplifies PowerHouse's ability to reliably source seamless power availability capable of supporting aggressive new demands from operators and hyperscale customers. McCausland's role is instrumental in PowerHouse's ability to continue rapidly deploying new facilities in key markets.

Monaco and McCausland exemplify the expanding bench of talent driving the company's growth continuum. These new additions strengthen carefully cultivated partnerships within PowerHouse's robust ecosystem of partners (alongside hyperscale developers, economic development leaders, architects, technical contractors, and essential utility providers), continuing its dedication to building advanced infrastructure with a new level of performance.

About PowerHouse Data Centers

PowerHouse Data Centers, a wholly owned division of American Real Estate Partners (AREP), is a developer and owner of next-generation data centers and provides technical real estate solutions for hyperscalers nationwide. Starting in Northern Virginia's Data Center Alley, the world's largest data center market, before strategically expanding to key markets across the United States, PowerHouse owns its land sites, offering unparalleled fast-track approvals and zoning approvals in its full suite of development services.

As an industry disruptor, PowerHouse provides flexible next-generation data center models with the quickest speed to market of any data center while meeting hyperscalers' growing market, data, utility, and space demands. The company has 30 buildings currently in planning or underway, representing over 2.3 GW of power in six major US markets. Operating as the data center division of AREP, PowerHouse is uniquely positioned as a leader in world-class data center development. With some of the industry's deepest real estate relationships, PowerHouse leverages its strategic joint venture partnerships, proven leadership, and best-in-class technical expertise to deliver innovative real estate solutions nationwide. Visit our newsroom for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube, and X .

