Powerhouse Southeastern Mediation Firms Join Forces to Present Three-Part Continuing Legal Education Series

MAITLAND, Fla., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A dozen legal educators – mediators representing more than two centuries of combined experience in facilitating lawsuit settlements – have been selected from the distinguished panels of the Southeast's leading dispute resolution firms to present three 75-minute webinars before the end of the year, program organizers say.

Dispute resolution professionals from Upchurch Watson White & Max (UWWM), based in Florida and Alabama, and Georgia-based Miles Mediation & Arbitration (MM) will team up for the distance-learning presentations, continuing legal education accredited by bar associations in all three states. Lawyers there will be able to collect CLE credits, including much-sought ethics and professionalism credits, for attending the programs scheduled for June 14, Sept. 18 and Dec. 11.

"The Upchurch Watson team is looking forward to working with our Miles Mediation colleagues to share our combined experience and professional insights," UWWM Founding Principal Lawrence "Larry" M. Watson Jr. said. "We are looking forward to jointly presenting a meaningful and constructive ADR program for professionals."

UWWM and MM, collectively featuring more than 60 seasoned civil trial mediators with thousands of settlements in their careers, recently agreed to this educational partnership. The scheduled programs follow:

Noon Friday, June 14 – "Organizing and Structuring Multi-Party Complex Issue Mediations" with Mr. Watson and Brenda J. Newman of UWWM and John Miles and Joseph M. Murphey of MM. The four are especially suited to deliver the program. Mr. Watson is known for his leadership in this practice area and is past co-chair of the American Bar Association Section of Litigation's construction litigation committee. Ms. Newman is accustomed to dealing with construction and other complex disputes as a litigator and a neutral. She is the current co-chair of the Orange County ( Florida ) Bar Association's construction committee. Mr. Miles, the founder and CEO of MM, has mediated thousands of cases throughout his prominent career. Mr. Murphey, widely regarded as one of the most effective neutrals in the country, was recognized as an ADR Trailblazer by the National Law Journal. REGISTER HERE



More information on the individual programs and registration weblinks will be published on the UWWM and Miles websites.

