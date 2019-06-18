Powerhouse Start-Up Pays It Forward With Life-Changing Giveaway

This is the second time the brand has made this offer. Last year's winner, Holly from Colorado Springs, CO, was gifted with everything on her wishlist to transition her youngest daughter (born a preemie at 32 weeks) from the NICU to the comfort of their home. "Winning the giveaway came at a time we needed support the most, and allowed us to focus on our little preemie rather than stressing about those things we didn't yet have," said Holly. "Nanobébé went above and beyond with all their support and love, and we can't thank them enough! Their bottles were used in the NICU when our baby was finally ready, and helped her come off the feeding tube. We were unable to breastfeed in the end, so I am forever grateful to Nanobébé and their products for helping us continue our breastfeeding journey through pumping, and keeping all those desperately needed nutrients safe!"

To enter, parents-to-be can follow this link for the chance to have their entire baby registry paid for by nanobébé. Accepted registries that include nanobébé products for entry are available through the following retailers: Babylist, Walmart, buybuy BABY, Target, and Amazon. The You Complete Me giveaway is taking entries through August 15, 2019.

About nanobébé: Nanobébé is an award-winning infant feeding line designed for nutrient preservation with convenience for the modern parent in mind. Winning several coveted awards within the first year of release, such as one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of the Year (winning the health and wellness category), called The Smartest Bottle Ever Made by Business Insider and coined "The Best Bottle for Breastfed Babies" by pregnancy powerhouse theBump, nanobébé offers an entire family of innovative products that make safe and healthy feeding a breeze, without compromising on convenience and style. For more information, visit www.nanobebe.com .

Contact: Ellie Barziv, e.barziv@nanobebe.com;

Mary Williams, m.williams@nanobebe.com

SOURCE nanobebe

Related Links

http://www.nanobebe.com

