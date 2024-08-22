PowerHouse Underscores Growth Strategy, Continues Curating Industry Pioneering Team with Trio of Leaders to Deliver Leading-Edge Results Across Hyperscale Project Portfolio

Complementing Recent Strategic Additions, Luke Kipfer Named Managing Director, Patrick Pline Elevated to Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Development, AWS Alum Pete McGrath Joins Exemplary Team

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerHouse Data Centers , a leading real estate partner for next-generation hyperscale data centers and division of American Real Estate Partners ( AREP ), today announces a trifecta of strategic leadership changes to fuel its commitment to innovation and growth. Luke Kipfer has been named PowerHouse's Managing Director of Development and Construction, Patrick Pline has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Development, and Pete McGrath has joined as Vice President of Development and Construction. With this announcement, PowerHouse continues its operational momentum and its role as a visionary partner for the world's most advanced hyperscale data center deployments.

"In this industry, there is a monumental difference between delivering an outcome that meets requirements and an outcome that truly outperforms. At PowerHouse, we know that difference is built from the ground up. Luke's exceptional leadership and deep expertise have been invaluable to PowerHouse's growth; his guidance is instrumental for our data center development over the coming decade. I am equally excited to elevate Patrick to oversee site selection and master planning of our sites, and to welcome Pete McGrath, whose extensive experience with hyperscale customers and innovative mindset will greatly enhance PowerHouse's ethos and capabilities," states Doug Fleit, co-founder and CEO of PowerHouse and AREP.

As managing director, Kipfer oversees PowerHouse Data Centers' development and construction operations. Kipfer previously served as PowerHouse's executive vice president of development and construction, demonstrating exceptional leadership in planning and executing PowerHouse's projects, advancing its data center construction across five markets, and developing a multi-disciplined team of experts.

Pline's promotion to the acquisitions and development role highlights his multi-disciplined expertise in managing approximately $2 billion in construction projects and spearheading some of AREP's most complex, mission-critical developments, such as PowerHouse's ABX-1 data center and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia

McGrath joins PowerHouse as development and construction vice president, bringing over three decades of data center construction experience, including managing Northeast U.S. construction for AWS, delivering billions in data center capacity. His addition strengthens PowerHouse's ability to stay ahead of industry growth and meet evolving technical demands.

"With more announcements coming up, these team promotions and additions represent the highest level of expertise and real estate acumen, which will pay dividends for our customers and further demonstrate why PowerHouse is one of the leading data center development firms in the country," added Fleit.

The promotions of Kipfer and Pline, along with the addition of McGrath, come on the heels of the company's recently announced strategic new hires , SVP of Asset Management and Development Matt Monaco , as well as its new Director of Data Center Utilities, Will McCausland. As PowerHouse continues to thoughtfully expand its portfolio of next-generation data centers, redefining the landscape of precision hyperscale infrastructure, its proven real estate leadership and cadre of technical design, construction, and development experts remain its most valuable asset. Most recently, its team has empowered expansion activity in five new markets across four different states in the span of a year, bringing the company's portfolio to a total of 10.4+ million square feet and 2.3+ GW of utility power.

With dozens of new projects on the horizon, PowerHouse shows no signs of slowing its pace of prolific growth — or its ascension to the top of the data center industry. For all the latest news about PowerHouse Data Centers' new hires follow them on Linkedin here .

About PowerHouse Data Centers

PowerHouse Data Centers, a wholly owned division of American Real Estate Partners (AREP), is a developer and owner of next-generation data centers and provides technical real estate solutions for hyperscalers nationwide. Starting in Northern Virginia's Data Center Alley, the world's largest data center market, before strategically expanding to key markets across the United States, PowerHouse owns its land sites, offering unparalleled fast-track approvals and zoning approvals in its full suite of development services.

As an industry disruptor, PowerHouse provides flexible next-generation data center models with the quickest speed to market of any data center while meeting hyperscalers' growing market, data, utility, and space demands. The company has 30 buildings currently in planning or underway, representing over 2.3 GW of power in six major US markets. Operating as the data center division of AREP, PowerHouse is uniquely positioned as a leader in world-class data center development. With some of the industry's deepest real estate relationships, PowerHouse leverages its strategic joint venture partnerships, proven leadership, and best-in-class technical expertise to deliver innovative real estate solutions nationwide. Visit our newsroom for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube, and X .

