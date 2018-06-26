PowerHub and Infiswift Solutions Partner To Help Renewable Energy Companies Better Use and Manage Data

"PowerHub and Infiswift Solutions are partnering to solve the problem of data aggregation and normalization, to enable effective and efficient asset management," said Etienne Lecompte, Founder and CEO at PowerHub.

PowerHub and Infiswift are able to deliver a unique, tailored, and cost-effective product suite for companies that rely on multiple data acquisition, SCADA, and business management systems. This end-to-end solution covers:

Data aggregation across sources like SCADA, 3rd party monitoring, WOMS, Salesforce, ERP, weather feeds and much more

across sources like SCADA, 3rd party monitoring, WOMS, Salesforce, ERP, weather feeds and much more Cloud historian for full access to raw and normalized data

for full access to raw and normalized data Performance analytics for a full view into operations and asset performance

for a full view into operations and asset performance Commercial management for meeting requirements in an efficient and auditable way

for meeting requirements in an efficient and auditable way Financial management for managing budgets, billing, accounts and more

"The energy asset management sector is both crowded and fragmented. This has led to significant challenges for owner/operators who are looking to drive technical, financial, and compliance management under one roof," said Will Shippee, Infiswift Solutions Sr. Director of Sales and Business Development. "This really is an ideal partnership, as it solves the underlying problem of data aggregation from multiple platforms, while combining technical and financial asset management services."

The two platforms are API integrated, allowing technical and financial managers to work with the same standardized data, regardless of the underlying data source. This data is always accessible, normalized, and secure regardless of the number of sites, or years of data.

About PowerHub

We built PowerHub around you and your renewable energy assets. You wanted a flexible tool customized to your needs, built on the most rigorous architecture, inspired by global best practices, and backed by the best team of customer success specialists out there, and that's what we built. It's your assets, your way. By centralizing and digitizing project information, and connecting to all systems, PowerHub Lithium unlocks efficiencies, capabilities, and insights for better business growth. For more information, visit: powerhub.com.

About Infiswift Solutions

Infiswift builds software to connect the energy industry. We work with each client to tailor a solution for data management, access, visualization and analysis that helps aggregate data, make better decisions and streamline operations. Our technical and industry expertise makes us a trusted partner in development of the perfect software solution while allowing customers to focus on their core business. Learn more at infiswiftsolutions.com.

