PowerInbox Helps Publishers Drive 22% Higher Revenue with Automated, Personalized Messaging

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerInbox, the trusted audience engagement and monetization partner for publishers, today announced publishers using its platform have seen a 21% YoY increase in email opens, and a 22% increase in revenue and 14% higher email click-thru rates since mid-March when COVID struck. These outstanding success metrics underscore the tremendous value of personalized, automated messaging for driving audience engagement and revenue for publishers and prove that, in an era of waning trust in social media, email remains a powerful channel for audience engagement.

Fueled by its strong performance and growing demand for its automated content curation and delivery platform, PowerInbox has posted 22% year-over-year new customer growth with more than 700 publishers now using its platform. In response, the company has already grown its headcount by nearly 30% this year with plans to expand its roster an additional 40% by year's end.

Email & Push Drive Engagement, Put Publishers in Control

Direct messaging channels like email and push notifications help publishers overcome their dependence on third-party referral platforms like Facebook and Google and take back control of their audience engagement to build stronger, trusted relationships with their subscribers.

Email also offers a unique monetization opportunity that adds a new revenue stream for publishers, and PowerInbox data shows that two-thirds of subscribers click on ads in emails from publishers they know and trust. During the pandemic, PowerInbox has continued to innovate on its email offering, adding a new 970x550 pixel optimized ad that is performing extremely well, delivering 2x the RPM for publishers.

Meanwhile, PowerInbox has also seen strong momentum on its Jeeng automated push notifications platform. In just the first year since launch, the platform has already delivered more than 25 billion notifications to over 20 million active subscribers across more than 100 distinct web properties. Thanks to its precision content personalization, PowerInbox publishers have consistently seen over 20% audience engagement with push content each month.

"Automated push notifications have been a huge boost to our audience engagement, as we see more and more subscribers choosing this option to get the content they care about," said Sam Burdge, Technical Director with Snack Media, a large sports publisher who have successfully used PowerInbox's Jeeng for Push Notifications to drive a significant uplift in CTR. "PowerInbox's automated solution delivers the personalization our subscribers expect at the scale we need. With PowerInbox, all it takes is a single line of code embedded in our site, and it does the work for us."

PowerInbox Delivers Personalized, Automated Messaging at Scale

With so many channels—from web and email to social platforms—competing for users' attention, publishers often struggle to efficiently deliver the personalized content audience members care about at scale. Configuring and sending individually curated emails or push notifications to hundreds of thousands of subscribers manually is impossible, but audiences don't respond to one-size-fits-all batch and blast sends either.

PowerInbox solves this problem, providing the only platform built exclusively for publishers that uses artificial intelligence to learn subscriber preferences, curate the right content for the right person and then automatically send it over the right messaging channel—email or browser push messages. This simple, automated solution allows publishers to deliver the content personalization subscribers expect at a speed and scale that delivers immediate ROI.

With built-in monetization options, publishers can even insert ads into both email and push notifications to add a new revenue stream at no out-of-pocket cost. PowerInbox is the only email monetization platform that integrates with Google Ad Manager (GAM), allowing ad operations to automatically populate email ad spots directly from existing GAM inventory for simple, seamless multichannel ad program management.

"Now more than ever, consumers are demanding more personalization and more relevant, useful content from the publishers they trust," said PowerInbox CEO Jeff Kupietzky. "These results prove that using PowerInbox's automated platform not only makes it fast and easy for publishers to deliver that precise personalization at scale, but it also drives real, bottom-line growth at a time when publishers need it most."

To learn more about PowerInbox's automated, personalized messaging platform for publishers, visit www.powerinbox.com.

About PowerInbox

PowerInbox provides personalized, automated and multichannel messaging solutions allowing publishers to drive new revenue with personalized audience engagement. With PowerInbox, publishers can better own and optimize their audiences – focusing on automated, cross-channel messaging tailored to audience interest, easily managed and supported by a dynamic messaging platform. Venture backed, PowerInbox supports 150 million unique users a month from over 700 leading publishers including VICE Media, The Atlantic, Bonnier, Salem Web Network, Crain's, HarperCollins and Vox Media. For more information about PowerInbox, visit www.powerinbox.com.

CONTACT: Gabrielle DePietro, [email protected]

SOURCE PowerInbox

Related Links

https://www.powerinbox.com

