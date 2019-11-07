PowerInbox Ranked 107 in Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™ & 17 in Crain's New York Fast 50

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerInbox, the audience engagement and messaging monetization platform, today announced it has been recognized for the second consecutive year on two coveted business listings for its fast year-over-year growth.

The company ranked No. 107 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, a list of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, and No. 17 on Crain's New York Business list of the 50 fastest growing companies in New York City. This comes on the heels of the company's #382 ranking on the Inc. 5000 list, and a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 award.

"PowerInbox has become an outstanding partner in our ad ops and revenue generation strategies, and it's no surprise they're growing so quickly," said Tomas Chadsey, Technical Ad Operations Manager with Sonoma Media. "The team is great to work with and they're bringing advertisers and publishers together in entirely new and creative ways. The secret is clearly getting out about their flexible platform and eagerness to work with partners on developing innovative solutions."

As a result of new partnerships and new programs, the company's revenue has grown 1,230% over the last three years with a 375% increase in new customers. Over the last year alone, PowerInbox has welcomed marquee names such as Great Life Publishing, Farmers' Almanac, Village Media, TVNewsCheck and Crain Communications onboard its multi-channel messaging monetization platform.

"Our team has been working extremely hard to push the envelope of ad tech innovation with new solutions that help publishers build audience engagement and monetize their content," said PowerInbox CEO Jeff Kupietzky. "As we move toward targeted personalization of content and advertising across every digital channel, we're investing in the tools that will make multi-channel engagement and rev-gen simple, effective and profitable for even the smallest publishers and ad ops teams."

For 25 years, Deloitte has honored the top 500 private and public companies disrupting their industries and setting the new standard for cutting edge technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and growth. Winners are selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth over a three-year period.

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

The Crain's New York Business Fast 50 recognizes the area's fastest-growing, innovative and successful companies with at least $10 million in revenue in the five boroughs and surrounding suburbs.

About PowerInbox

PowerInbox provides comprehensive, multichannel digital monetization solutions that help publishers and marketers drive new revenue with personalized subscriber engagement. Venture backed and profitable, PowerInbox supports 150 million unique users a month from more than 650 leading publishers including The Atlantic, Bonnier, Salem Web Network, HarperCollins, Palm Beach Gazette and Seattle Times. For more information about PowerInbox, visit www.powerinbox.com.

