PowerInbox Selected as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerInbox, the digital monetization partner trusted by 650+ publishers, has been selected as a winner of Red Herring's Top 100 North America award, one of the technology industry's most prestigious prizes.

Finalists for the awards are among the continent's brightest and most innovative private ventures. Their place among North America's tech elite has been chosen by Red Herring's editorial team, during a months-long process that takes into account criteria including disruptive impact, proof of concept, financial performance, market footprint and quality of management.

"I'm humbled to be recognized among such an elite group for our innovation, which is a direct result of our team's dedication to constant and continuous improvement," said PowerInbox CEO Jeff Kupietzky. "I'm extremely proud of the fact that we invest heavily in research and development because it allows us to remain at the forefront of technological advancement and provide our customers with top-notch products."

For over two decades Red Herring's team has seen through the tech sector's hype to select brands that have become industry benchmarks. Previous Top 100 finalists have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube.

"PowerInbox fully deserves its place among our finalists, and I've every confidence it will make a significant impact in the tech world," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring.

The Top 100 North America has become not only a springboard for some of tech's biggest names, but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry's sharpest edge.

"Selecting finalists for this year's Top 100 has proved more difficult than ever," added Vieux. "North America has been tech's beating heart for years–but never have I seen such an exciting, disruptive and innovative generation as we have in 2019.

To learn more, go to www.powerinbox.com.

About PowerInbox

PowerInbox provides comprehensive, multichannel digital monetization solutions that help publishers and marketers drive new revenue with personalized subscriber engagement.Venture backed and profitable, PowerInbox supports 150 million unique users a month from more than 650 leading publishers including The Atlantic, Bonnier, Salem Web Network, Crains, HarperCollins, New York Magazine, Palm Beach Gazette, and Seattle Times. For more information about PowerInbox, visit www.powerinbox.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Weckerly

SSPR

330 858 5149

kweckerly@sspr.com

SOURCE PowerInbox

Related Links

http://www.powerinbox.com

