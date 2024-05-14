POWERING A REVOLUTION, ICONIC DESIGN, UNMATCHED PERFORMANCE: Introducing the New GRAVITY® TITAN™ Lights by KC HiLiTES

KC HiLiTES Revolutionizes the Offroad Light Bar Post this

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Gravity Titan stands as a testament of KC's commitment to pushing the design boundaries in terms of both aesthetics and performance. The Titan takes the esteemed Gravity Reflective Diode (GRD) technology to new heights, enhancing brightness, expanding coverage, and integrating an Amber Dust Light, delivering an incomparable lighting solution without any concessions:

● Dual Power Modes:

Amber LED Dust Light: Acts as a marker light to be seen within low-visibility conditions.

Acts as a marker light to be seen within low-visibility conditions. High-Power Mode: Offers intense lighting for nighttime trail use.

● Titan™ Core:

Patented Pass-Through Front Cooling: Provides superior thermal management.

Provides superior thermal management. 3-Source LED Optics: Delivers comprehensive lighting coverage - short, mid, and long-range.

● Linkable and Curvable: The patented Infinity Ring® system offers expandable widths and the option to curve or straighten your setup.

● Gravity® Reflective Diode (GRD) Technology: Ensures unmatched beam precision and efficiency, providing brighter and more focused light.

About KC

Ever since the company's founders modified a pair of airplane landing lights and strapped them to their truck back in 1970, KC has been redefining what's possible in automotive lighting. Today, more than 50 years later, the iconic brand has become synonymous with off-roading. That's probably why KCs have been featured in numerous movies and streaming video series, from Back to the Future to Stranger Things. The company is still family-owned, so it doesn't have to answer to shareholders. Instead, its team can focus solely on meeting the needs of its customers, as together, they Defy Limits and Adventure Further.

KC: Adventure Further

