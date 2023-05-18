Powering Chicago e-book offers guidance on how properly installed solar electric systems can benefit your business or community

Powering Chicago

18 May, 2023

New guide empowers business leaders to confidently transition to solar electric

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With economic and environmental reasons for considering photovoltaic (PV) systems, Powering Chicago published a new e-book, Determining if a Solar Electric (Photovoltaic, PV) System is Right for Your Facility.

Despite the real benefits of PV systems, commonly called solar electric systems, the many considerations around them can be overwhelming. This guide helps to demystify things like what you need to consider before installing solar electric infrastructure on a new or existing structure, what type of solar equipment will best suit your application, budget considerations, how to find a qualified electrical contractor for installation and maintenance, and what rebates or incentives your organization qualifies for. Featuring Chicago's leading renewable energy infrastructure experts, this e-book makes the topic approachable for facilities managers, general contractors, municipalities, school districts, and business owners alike.

"According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, solar capacity installed in Illinois alone is projected to grow by more than 1,700% in just five years," said Elbert Walters III, Executive Director of Powering Chicago. "Powering Chicago's qualified contractors are glad to share their expertise with business leaders considering their transition to solar through this free e-book."

Developed with expert industry contributors from IBEW Local 134, Fitzgerald's Electrical Contracting Inc., Eco Lighting Services and Technology, and Connelly Electric, this guide contains actionable insights to help readers understand the many facets of commercial solar.

Determining if a Solar Electric (Photovoltaic, PV) System is Right for Your Facility contains these six sections.

  1. Solar Power 101: How it Works
  2. Exploring the Pros and Cons of Solar Power
  3. Bringing Solar Power to Your Business
  4. Costs, Rebates and Incentives
  5. Finding a Qualified Solar Installation Contractor
  6. Additional Resources

To learn more, download Solar Electric (Photovoltaic, PV) System is Right for Your Facility for free today.

About Powering Chicago
Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through their Department of Labor-approved, five-year apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. The IBEW 134 / NECA Chicago Technical Institute (IN-Tech), located in Alsip, Illinois, includes a 25-acre renewable energy training center, where apprentices receive extensive hands-on experience that encompasses all aspects of Renewable Energy. These apprentices receive training on everything from wind to solar, electric car charging, battery storage, and a variety of techniques for managing and exchanging power with the electrical utility grid.

For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com.

SOURCE Powering Chicago

