Powering Chicago Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Presentation of 111th Chicago Tree Lighting Ceremony

Signatory contractor Taylor Electric and Technology and IBEW 134 Electricians adorn Chicago's "official" Christmas Tree

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powering Chicago, the labor-management partnership between the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of Chicago and Cook County (ECA), will proudly present the 111th Chicago Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Friday, November 22.

Powering Chicago is grateful to the City of Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) for the opportunity to return as a presenting sponsor for this part of the 2024 holiday traditions at Millenium Park.

"It's an honor to begin holiday celebrations with the 2024 Chicago Tree Lighting Ceremony," said Executive Director Elbert Walters III. "From the intricate planning to the precise execution, every detail reflects our commitment to safety, innovation, and bringing joy to families across the city."

Powering Chicago contractors and union members bring their commitment to safety and electrical expertise to every installation, including the Chicago holiday tree lighting. This year's 53-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, donated by the Holden-Shaddick family of Logan Square, will be illuminated with thousands of LED light bulbs and miles of light strands, continuing a tradition of innovation and sustainability.

Chicago-based licensed electrical contractor Taylor Electric Company was selected to complete the tree-lighting to the same high-quality standards and excitement the project brings to Chicago, with the support of the skilled IBEW Local 134 electricians.

"We're excited to be part of this beloved Chicago tradition," said Kendra Dinkins, President at Taylor Electric. "Working alongside Powering Chicago and the skilled electricians of IBEW 134, we're committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and expertise for this year's tree lighting."

The Tree Lighting Ceremony, presented by Powering Chicago with leadership support from the Millennium Park Foundation and the Pritzker Foundation, will include multiple viewing locations throughout Millennium Park with screens and concessions. The main stage will be located on Washington Street adjacent to the Chicago Cultural Center, directly across Michigan Avenue from the Chicago Christmas Tree. The evening's festivities will feature holiday performances leading up to the ceremonial tree lighting at approximately 6:25 p.m., capped off with a fireworks display.

The 111th Annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree in Millennium Park will shine brightly near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street from November 22 through January 8, spreading holiday cheer to residents and visitors alike.

About Powering Chicago

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com.

