Powering Chicago Launches Online Tool to Find Qualified Electrical Contractors Throughout City of Chicago and Suburban Cook County

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powering Chicago, the labor-management partnership between the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of City of Chicago (ECA), announced today the launch of a new online database designed to connect Chicagoans with qualified electrical contractors for any need. The Find a Contractor tool, which includes more than 600 signatory electrical contractors in the City of Chicago and suburban Cook County, enables users to quickly identify an electrical contractor near them that specializes in the type of work they need completed.

The database includes 50 specialty categories across the commercial/institutional, data & communications, energy solutions, industrial, power & distribution and residential sectors. Additional specialty job types are also covered, including educational institutions, hospital and other medical facilities, restaurant and hospitality, and signage, among others. Users can also filter by contractor certification, which includes Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, Minority Business Enterprises and Women-Owned Businesses.

"The Find a Contractor tool is designed to meet the needs of anyone who needs quality electrical work completed in Cook County," said Powering Chicago Director Elbert Walters III. "Our members provide the highest quality electrical work in Chicagoland, and with this new tool, it will be easier than ever before to find an electrical contractor who will get the work done right, on time and on budget, every time."

Every electrical contractor listed in Powering Chicago's database is a signatory to IBEW Local 134, which represents more than 12,000 union electricians in Cook County. Each IBEW Local 134 electrician completes an innovative, five-year apprenticeship program that combines 1,200 hours of classroom instruction with extensive on-the-job training. During the program, apprentices learn basic electrical principles, safety standards, new technology, and the latest compliance standards in line with the Chicago electrical code.

The apprenticeship program is based at the IBEW/NECA Technical Institute in Alsip, IL, a state-of-the-art facility comprising numerous classrooms and technical labs within the 120,000-square-foot building. The institute features a one-of-a-kind Renewable Energy Training Field complete with solar, wind and battery storage components for apprentices and journeymen and women to learn about the latest technological advancements within the industry.

To search the database and find a qualified electrical contractor, visit the Powering Chicago website .

About Powering Chicago

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of the City of Chicago, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com .

