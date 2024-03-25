Powering Drones to Full Capacity for Spring Farming in Xuzhou, Jiangsu

XUZHOU, China, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradually rising temperatures mean a critical growth stage for the 333,000 hectares of winter wheat in the Xuzhou region of Jiangsu Province. Farmers are seizing the moment, diligently combating plant diseases and pests in their fields to lay a strong foundation for a successful summer grain harvest.

In the local wheat fields, a new type of drone carrying pesticides is also being efficiently utilized to combat pests among wheat seedlings. As it maneuvers through the fields, the drone evenly disperses a mist-like pesticide, completing the disease control work for approximately one hectare of wheat in just 40 minutes.

To ensure the uninterrupted operation of the agricultural drones, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has deployed mobile charging stations to the fields. This "zero-distance" charging service reduces the need for farmers to travel back and forth between the wheat fields and fixed power sources for drone charging, thereby enhancing the efficiency of crop protection.

"During the spring plowing and irrigation season, we have repurposed repair vehicles into mobile charging stations to assist farmers in their drone battery charging. With this setup, 10 hectares of wheat can be sprayed with pesticides in less than 3 hours, effectively reducing costs and enhancing efficiency for farmers", explained Wang Shutian, a member of the Party Member Service Team at the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company.

On another front, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company is also consistently expanding its electricity assurance services, in order to secure the irrigation water supply for crops like wheat. A dedicated team has been established to conduct targeted inspections on low-voltage irrigation lines and equipment used for spring irrigation electricity services. Thorough examinations of power facilities are also underway at electric pumping stations, to ensure the prompt identification and mitigation of safety hazards, as well as uninterrupted electricity supply for farmers during irrigation work.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company