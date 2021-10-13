Powering Mytaverse Hybrid Reality: AWS Cloud Computing

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you were one of the 1200 unique visitors to enter the Mytaverse platform during Asian Sky Group's Virtual Exhibition and Conference (ASGVEC), then you might have noticed something oddly familiar about the hybrid reality experience: It felt pretty real.

In a nutshell, Mytaverse is a platform that brings people together in three-dimensional environments. It's the solution to challenges businesses today face due to travel restrictions, budget constraints, and in general just caused by the rise of remote working.

"The metaverse is an accumulation of all that has happened in the technology revolving around the internet since its worldwide pick-up back in the 1990's. When we were all suddenly reduced to a two-dimensional state, we asked ourselves: how can we guide and mold the technology to better serve our interests? We created a world beyond this 2D reality. We came up with Mytaverse," shared Kenneth Landau, CEO, and co-founder of the Mytaverse platform.

Using Epic's Unreal Engine 4 and the pixel-streaming of PureWeb, the highly-textured and detail-rich Mytaverse infrastructure could only be realized if it had access to flexible and agile cloud-computing resources.

"By using Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon GameLift, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Cloudfront, and AWS Control Tower, we can guarantee the scalability, reliability and worldwide availability to our customers we feel couldn't be realized with any other partner--that's the reality of our hybrid-reality offering," explained Jaime Lopez, CTO, and co-founder of Mytaverse.

The recent ASGVEC event demonstrated how important scalability and reliability are. With over 2.6 million data points and attendees immersing at will from over 24 countries, AWS ensured that the digital experience was truly an unforgettable one. 30,000 room visits inside the event were realized naturally thanks to the easy flow. It left attendees raving about the prospects for more such trade shows in the future.

"By relying on the elasticity of AWS infrastructure and the breadth and depth of AWS capabilities, Mytaverse can increase their pace of innovation and simplify hosting and scaling capacity as needed. AWS will continue to collaborate with Mytaverse on further innovation for the Mytaverse platform," noted Eric Morales, Director of Game Tech at Amazon Web Services.

Whether creating a three-dimensional showroom, conducting a large trade show or creating simulations to onboard new employees or train existing ones, Mytaverse demands for more efficient and more flexible cloud computing will only increase. The only sure way for Mytaverse to maintain its strategic edge is by being in the cloud.

"As good as our product looks today, the Mytaverse 2.0, of which we are immensely proud, will be looked back upon in a year or so as being only half the way there. Mytaverse 3.0 or 4.0 are potentially light-years away in terms of the data and computing power we will need. There is no way we can get there without a bridge like AWS," explained Lopez.

Founded in 2020, GathR Virtual Studios, Inc., created Mytaverse to meet demand for hybrid and augmented reality meetings and workspaces. As a fully immersive platform using Epic Games Unreal Engine 4 and PurWeb pixel streaming, Mytaverse offers dynamic 3D experiences for businesses, simulations, education and more. The hardware-agnostic approach enables users from anywhere to enter through only a browser on their PC or Mac.

