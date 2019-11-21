Powering Social Impact One Step at a Time: The King Center's Visitors to Generate Energy for Global Social Impact with New Smartphone App Powered by Energy-Producing Sidewalk

Visitors to The King Center can download a unique smartphone app that will enrich and customize their experience as they take the journey, step-by-step, along a new energy-producing walkway at the King Center. The same will happen in more than 30 other locations worldwide as part of the King Center's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on January 20, 2020.

The March for Humanity app will include interactive content and gamified actions providing a variety of engaging, impactful and lasting rewards for every user that can be shared with the world as proof of their commitment to social impact. Rewards include micro-scholarships, internships and VIP access to internationally-recognized events and award ceremonies honoring achievements in science, culture, social impact and performing arts.

Founded in 1968 by Coretta Scott King, The King Center prepares global citizens to create a more just, humane and peaceful world using Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology. March for Humanity is designed to drive awareness and a deeper understanding of this mission.

"March for Humanity will enable visitors to The King Center and people around the world to take digital footsteps that matter," said Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center. "This initiative will provide millions of individuals worldwide a convenient way to better understand how they can take action to support social justice through trust-based interactive experiences on the mobile devices we all use on a daily basis."

"Beyond a passive social media experience with a simple 'Like,' the March for Humanity initiative will give individuals a digital platform to take action with impact in the real world of 'needs' and 'wants' that demonstrate what social impact means to them," said Jeff Martin, Tribal Planet CEO and Co-Founder. "Every footstep counts - just as every human being counts. We are all equal. March for Humanity creates a global community of individuals who believe equality can fundamentally change society to create a more just, peaceful and humane world."

Organizations can share with employees and consumers their support of social impact by sponsoring March for Humanity. Each participating sponsor will have their company brand and preferred social impact focus (e.g., Social Justice, Poverty, Financial Literacy, Clean Water, etc.) integrated into the March for Humanity app user experience with curated digital content and unique user rewards.

Additional global locations participating in March for Humanity will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information about March for Humanity, please visit www.MarchForHumanity.app

Tribal Planet is a Silicon Valley-based mobile technology company focused on driving youth and citizen engagement, social cohesion, and behavior change through innovative digital and partner ecosystems. Tribal leverages mobile technology as a means of connecting public and private sector organizations with young people, engaging them and influencing their knowledge, skills, and behaviors to tackle some of the most pressing socio-economic challenges faced by communities, nations, and the world as a whole. Tribal Planet has more than 15 years of experience engaging mobile consumers by applying gamification and mobile behavioral economics models to influence actions in an authentic and trusted way. For more information about Tribal Planet, please visit www.TribalPlanet.com

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward King's unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center's premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills. For more information about the King Center, please visit www.TheKingCenter.org

