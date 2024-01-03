Powering Trust: Lifestory Research Unveils the Top Brands in 2024 America's Most Trusted® Energy-Efficient Product Studies

News provided by

Lifestory Research

03 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestory Research, a leading authority in consumer research, proudly presents the results of the 2024 America's Most Trusted® brand studies, spotlighting studies related to energy-efficient products. These annual studies explore how consumers perceive the most prominent brands in specific product marketplaces, offering critical insights into brand trust.

Overview of the Energy-Efficient Products Studies:

The America's Most Trusted® studies, independently conducted by Lifestory Research, delve into consumer sentiments toward the leading brands within energy-efficient product categories. Designed with a large sample size to ensure robust results, the studies focus on brands that enhance the energy efficiency of homes. The results provide invaluable insights into the brands consumers trust the most in pursuing a more energy-efficient living environment.

Details of the Energy-Related Product Studies:

Air Filter Study:

The Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Air Filter Brand Study reveals Filtrete as the most trusted brand among consumers shopping for HVAC air filters. Filtrete achieved the highest trust rating with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 115.7. The study included the brands Filtrete, Honeywell, Aprilaire, NordicPure, BestAir, FilterBuy, Aerostar, HDX, and Amazon Basics. https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-air-filter-ranking-review

Home Generator Study:

Generac emerges as the most trusted brand in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Home Generator Study, achieving a Net Trust Quotient Score of 117.6. Generac has been rated the most trusted home backup generator for three years in a row. The study included the brands Generac, Trane, Honeywell, Briggs & Stratton, Kohler, Cummins, Siemens, and Champion. https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-whole-home-generator-ranking-review

Insulation Study:

Owens Corning leads the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Insulation Study, securing the highest trust rating with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 113.7. The study included the brands Owens Corning, Honeywell, Dow, BASF, Johns Manville, Certain Teed, US Gypsum, Rockwool, Celotex, and Icynene. https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-insulation-ranking-review

Portable Generator Study:

Honda claims the top spot in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Portable Generator Study, with the highest Net Trust Quotient Score of 116.4. The study included the brands Honda, Generac, CAT, DeWalt, Craftsman, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha, Ryobi, Champion, and Westinghouse. https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-insulation-ranking-review

Smart Thermostat Study:

Honeywell is the most trusted brand in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Smart Thermostat Study, achieving a Net Trust Quotient Score of 112.4. The study included the brands Honeywell, Trane, Nest, Carrier, Lennox, Ecobee, Lux, GLAS, and Emerson Sensi. https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-smart-thermostat-ranking-review

Solar System Study:

LG is declared the most trusted brand in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Solar System Study, achieving the highest Net Trust Quotient Score of 106.2. The study included LG, Tesla, Panasonic, JinkoSolar, SunPower, Q CELLS, Canadian Solar, Hyundai Trina Solar, SolarEdge, and Solaria. https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-solar-system-ranking-review

Water Heater Study:

Bosch is the most trusted brand in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Water Heater Study, with the highest trust rating with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 109.2. The study included the brands Bosch, Whirlpool, Rheem, GE, Kenmore, AO Smith, Ruud, Bradford White, and Rinnai. https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-water-heater-ranking-review

About the America's Most Trusted® Study 

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.  #mosttrustedbrands

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules: 

www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. 

SOURCE Lifestory Research

Also from this source

Lifestory Research Unveils 2024 America's Most Trusted® Consumer Technology Brands: Consumer Trust Amplified

Lifestory Research, a leading consumer research company, is proud to announce the results of the 2024 America's Most Trusted® studies focused on...

Lifestory Research Releases 2024 America's Most Trusted Home Builder Study Findings

Trust in home builders continues to decline, according to the 2024 America's Most Trusted® Study, released today. Among the largest home builders in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.