Powering Up Boston: FLO Expands U.S. Curbside Charging With New Local Chargers

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, is expanding curbside charging with a new project in Boston that will deploy FLO Core+ MAX Level 2 chargers throughout the city. This first phase of the project will include installing up to 120 FLO chargers at 30 sites in Boston including many historically underserved communities with a prioritization for environmental justice communities.

"The FLO chargers in Boston will be located near parks, playgrounds, libraries and small businesses. They will truly become part of the communities and will be critical as EV adoption grows in the city," said Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO. "All drivers deserve access to reliable home and home-alternative EV charging infrastructure. We need to pay particular attention to drivers living in urban, multi-family housing, who often face limited home charging options. This deployment will ensure curbside charging will be located where it is needed the most and bring cost savings and reliability benefits to more drivers."

The project is part of the City of Boston's initiative to have every resident live within a 5-minute walk of an EV charging station. Better Together Brain Trust, or BT2, was selected by the city of Boston to install and maintain these city-owned stations. BT2 is a Black, woman-owned business.

"It is critical that no one is left behind as we transition to net zero," said Better Together Brain Trust CEO Shonté Davidson. "This project has many goals but two of the most critical are ensuring equitable access to EV charging benefits and understanding the communities' views on charging. We are committed to using both our experience and local expertise to make both goals become a reality and together with the City and FLO we are advancing a cleaner and more equitable future for all Bostonians."

The Boston deployment will feature CoRe+ MAX chargers, which are assembled at FLO's Auburn Hills, Mich., facility. FLO's CoRe+ MAX charger delivers a maximum power output of 19.2 kW, charges up to 2.7x faster than a typical Level 2 charging station and delivers the most power available to a Level 2 charger.

"Prioritizing curbside EV charging stations is integral to urban planning as the number of EV drivers continues to rise," said Judith Gibson-Okunieff, Zero Emissions Vehicle Program Manager, Boston Transportation Department. "By providing equitable access to charging infrastructure across all areas of the city, including historically underserved communities, Boston is leading the way in smart planning."

Boston is just the latest city to widely deploy FLO curbside chargers for residents. New York City, Los Angeles and Cleveland all have deployed FLO chargers to keep EVs charged and on the road.

FLO's award-winning NYC deployment is highly utilized by residents of all 5 boroughs and maintains more than 99% Uptime. In Los Angeles, more than 480 FLO chargers have been installed on utility light poles in an innovative curbside charging project.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 115,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America with facilities in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

