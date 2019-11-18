Powering Up Breakfast & Beyond, Krusteaz Announces 10 New Protein and Whole Grain Packed Offerings

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Krusteaz , maker of premium baking, pancake and waffle mixes, today announces the launch of 10 new protein and whole grain packed baking mixes: Blueberry Protein Pancake, Wild Blueberry Protein Muffin, Banana Nut Protein Muffin, Chocolate Chip Protein Muffin, Buttermilk Maple Microwave Protein Pancake, Cinnamon Brown Sugar Microwave Protein Pancake, Blueberry Microwave Protein Muffin, Banana Nut Microwave Protein Muffin, All Purpose Protein Pancake and Baking Mix, and Protein Cornbread. Like Krusteaz Buttermilk Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix, all new products in the line are made with 100% whole grain flour and range from eight to fifteen grams of protein per prepared serving, offering consumers who prioritize wellness without compromising on taste more options.

Dedicated to quality, the 87-year old family-run Krusteaz brand saw an opportunity to develop even more products that combine the benefits of protein and whole grains with the great taste that consumers expect from the brand's beloved classic mixes.

"With the success of our first Protein Pancake Mix and growing demand for more nutritious breakfast options, we were inspired to create a full lineup of products that will make it easier to feed your family well, without sacrificing great taste," said Andy Heily, President & CEO of Continental Mills. "For people who are looking for new and exciting ways to add protein to their diets, we've answered with more options to be enjoyed not just at breakfast but at any time of the day."

All new products are made without artificial flavors, artificial colors or artificial preservatives where possible. The Blueberry Protein Pancake Mix and All Purpose Protein Pancake and Baking Mix (SRP $4.99) and the Wild Blueberry Protein Muffin Mix, Banana Nut Protein Muffin Mix, Chocolate Chip Protein Muffin Mix, Buttermilk Maple Microwave Protein Pancake Mix, Cinnamon Brown Sugar Microwave Protein Pancake Mix, Blueberry Microwave Protein Muffin Mix and Banana Nut Microwave Protein Muffin Mix (SRP $3.99), are now available at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit Krusteaz.com.

About Krusteaz®

The Krusteaz story began in 1932 when a group of women from a Seattle bridge club created a just-add-water pie crust that was an industry first. Today, Krusteaz remains a family-owned business that stands for innovative products, premium ingredients and easy-to-make mixes to fit every occasion. The product line includes mixes for pancakes, waffles, muffins, quick breads, cookies, dessert bars, cornbread, crumb cakes and a line of Gluten Free products. Every box invites consumers to have fun in the kitchen, get a little messy, fuel their creativity and enjoy the possibilities Krusteaz mixes bring to the table.

About Continental Mills, Inc.

Continental Mills, Inc. is a privately held manufacturer and marketer of baking and beverage mixes, snacks and other high-quality food products. Located in Tukwila, WA, the family-owned company has strong branded products sold under its Krusteaz®, WildRoots®, Kretschmer® Wheat Germ and Alpine® Cider lines as well as several licensed product extensions. Continental Mills' products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States.

