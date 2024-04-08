Powerley Unveils Next Generation Home Energy Management Experience, Transforming Utilities' Offerings for Millions of Consumers, Including Energy Provider Xcel Energy

DETROIT, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerley, a leading provider of home energy management solutions, launches its newest product, Powerley Live. Leveraging the success of its mobile app, utilized by over one million users, and delivering over one hundred GWh of energy savings, Powerley Live extends beyond its demand-side management roots. It aids utilities in establishing virtual power plants at the household or neighborhood level and dynamically manage energy demand, while providing users an enriched, easy-to-navigate experience.

Powerley Live - A completely redesigned home energy management mobile app experience that introduces our patented PowerNet Disaggregation feature with Distributed Energy Resource (DER) connectivity incorporated.

Powerley Live introduces PowerNet, a patented disaggregation service, providing minute-level appliance disaggregation for customers while creating load profiles across the utility territory. Additionally, it incorporates Distributed Energy Resources (DER), such as electric vehicles, solar inverters, and smart thermostats, supported by Enode – a premier API provider working with over one hundred energy providers worldwide – which enables deeper control and optimization for both consumers and utilities.

"We're thrilled to launch PowerNet, a groundbreaking feature utilizing trillions of second-level data reads along with thousands of devices providing ground truth data that has been collected through our real-time technology," said Paul Wezner, chief product officer at Powerley. "It empowers utilities and customers to monitor usage by appliance, enabling more precise load forecasting and control."

Appliance-level disaggregation is just one step in the new customer journey. Enode enables Powerley to connect with the most adopted DERs across the utility territory. Together, these two services enable appliance-specific coaching, automatically shifting usage to the lower-cost and less carbon-intensive times of the day while still ensuring comfort in the home and sufficient charge for the vehicle.

"We're excited to collaborate with Powerley to deliver innovative products that drive sustainable energy practices," said Henrik Langeland, CEO and co-founder of Enode. "It's great to see companies working to enhance the customer experience and improve their home energy management solutions."

The completely redesigned app experience simplifies energy management for everyday consumers, empowering them to actively control their usage and manage against Time-of-Use (TOU) rates. This user-centric design and functionality is offered through the flagship mobile app experience or can be integrated into utilities' apps, providing a one-stop solution for customers to manage their energy usage.

Xcel Energy, an energy provider serving 3.8 million customers across eight states, plans to integrate the Powerley technology within its My Account mobile app. When combined with new smart electric meters that the company is currently rolling out, customers will be able to use Xcel Energy's app to gain insights into their energy use, enabling them to take actions to reduce their consumption and lower their monthly bills.

"All customers benefit from Xcel Energy's ambitious vision to reduce carbon emissions by at least 80% by 2030, on the way to providing net-zero energy by 2050. At the same time, we're always seeking new opportunities to help customers who want to accelerate their own journey," explained Joel Miller, director of product strategy and development at Xcel Energy. " We're excited to deploy new technologies with the customer in mind, providing insightful data that educates and empowers our customers to make informed decisions."

About Powerley

Powerley designs, develops, and delivers custom-labeled DIY Home Energy Management solutions. Powerley's product offering includes hardware and software that work together to empower households to control their energy usage, waste, and carbon footprints. Working in partnership with utility companies, Powerley's SaaS business helps them modernize their digital customer engagement and provide utilities with a tool to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

