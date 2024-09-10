Powerlytics Closes Fundraising Round Led by Curql Collective

Investment Creates Opportunity to Transform Credit Union & Wealth Advisor Offerings

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerlytics, the only data and predictive analytics provider that offers a complete tax return picture for every U.S. household and business has announced the completion of its latest funding round led by Curql Collective, a collaborative ecosystem of progressive credit unions that offers entities innovative and transformative technology. Other companies that were part of the 2024 fundraising round include Tribeca Early Stage Partners and existing investor Brewer Lane Ventures.

With these new investments, Powerlytics will advance its product offerings and scale sales and marketing efforts to help financial services companies drive growth and optimize risk management. "Curql's investment in Powerlytics enables the company to have a unique strategic advantage that brings relevancy and a competitive edge to the CU tech stack," said Nick Evans, President and CEO of Curql.

Kevin Sheetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Powerlytics, said, "We are excited to partner with Curql Collective and Tribeca Early-Stage Ventures and welcome Elizabeth Craven, Principal at Curl Fund and John McEvoy, Managing Partner at Tribeca Early-Stage Ventures to our board. Powerlytics solutions have helped some of the largest banks and wealth firms in the U.S. and we are eager to leverage our suite of solutions to help credit unions succeed while further expanding our relationships in the broader financial services sector."

Powerlytics' current customer base includes top banks, alternative lenders and wealth management firms as well as leading partners who serve the bank, credit union and wealth sectors. The strategic partnership with Curql Collective enables Powerlytics to further scale its offerings for the credit union sector. "Curql credit unions have made it a priority to invest in fintech that brings relevancy and a competitive edge to the CU tech stack," said Nick Evens, President and CEO of Curql. "Powerlytics is solving another piece of the puzzle with their frictionless income verification and detailed financial data."

John McEvoy added "Powerlytics data set is unparalleled in its breadth and ability for financial institutions to glean important insights to their clients. Tribeca ESP is excited to join the investor group and leverage our expertise and network to add value to the Powerlytics team."

About Powerlytics

Powerlytics is a proprietary data platform offering a complete financial picture of all US households and businesses underpinned by their tax returns from the past 20 years. Financial services companies leverage these data assets to improve marketing and risk decisioning through frictionless income estimation and verification, insights into household deposits and investable assets and to accurately estimate small business revenue. Additionally, Powerlytics' thousands of consumer and business financial data variables power a range of machine learning and AI models that optimize prospect targeting, lifecycle marketing, loan performance and collections, among other areas. For more information, visit www.Powerlytics.com.

Contact: Joanne Lasky, (215) 375-7675, [email protected]

SOURCE Powerlytics Inc