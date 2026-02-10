PowerMoves Launches Unique Voter Impact Index to Map Zip-Code Voting Power

New data tool analyzes election results and geographic differences to project individual voter influence nationwide.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerMoves is pleased to announce the release of its unique Voter Impact Index , which gives citizens the projected impact of their vote based on where they live (or want to live). The nonpartisan Index assigns to every zip code a voter impact score that is calculated based on the recent competitiveness of six federal and state elections associated with that zip code. The more competitive the recent elections, the more impactful the projected vote, the higher the score.

The Voter Impact Index's Value:

PowerMoves' Voter Impact Score for Lansing, MI

Understand the powerful connection between where you live and the impact of your vote.

Maximize the influence you have on democratic decision making, by factoring in the impact of your vote when you relocate.

Choose where to register/vote based on the impact of your vote, if you (like college students) have a choice.

Help depolarize the country by improving your voter impact score, while increasing the competitiveness of more districts.

Why This Matters Now

The vast majority of Americans live in politically segregated communities where their votes are not particularly impactful. As a result, the voices of too many Americans are not heard.

Yet, American movers represent an unprecedented opportunity for democratic renewal – by voting with their feet. Of the 40 million U.S. movers annually, we estimate at least 15 million are registered voters.

These 15 million people have the power to help re-balance our democracy by un-sorting our country and voting with impact.

PowerMoves' Unique Approach

Unlike traditional voter mobilization efforts, PowerMoves bolsters democracy at its foundation by helping create more competitive districts. We identify and recommend dynamic districts, where votes matter most. Our data-driven analysis draws from trusted nonpartisan sources to identify communities offering the compelling combination of liveability, affordability, safety and meaningful political participation.

About PowerMoves

PowerMoves is a nonpartisan project with the unique mission to help people who are already moving find communities where they will be happy, safe, and welcome – and where their votes will be powerful, no matter their political party. By guiding movers to more competitive districts, PowerMoves helps restore a democracy that encourages citizen engagement and pragmatic governance, and protects fundamental rights.

