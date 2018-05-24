"As events like Microsoft Convergence have gone away, we are welcoming this new show with open arms and are excited to be supporting Microsoft as the Platinum Sponsor," says Jeff Wedren, Director of Marketing for PowerObjects. "As PowerObjects strives to be the number one business applications provider globally, this event aligns perfectly with our sales and marketing strategy for the upcoming year."

Microsoft's Business Applications Summit offers hands-on workshops, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities for the community of users and partners around end-to-end business applications solutions. The event will feature keynote speaker Malcom Gladwell, a New York Times bestselling author and one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people.

As Microsoft evolves its Dynamics business platform, so too is PowerObjects as they focus on transforming their business and aligning goals and strategies to focus on the Microsoft business applications offering.

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Dynamics business applications solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Winner of the 2017 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Consulting and Systems Integration, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powerobjects-announces-platinum-sponsorship-for-microsoft-business-applications-summit-300654479.html

SOURCE PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company