PowerObjects Appoints North American Dynamics 365 Sales Leader Focusing on Microsoft's Business Applications Offerings

"PowerObjects is committed to Microsoft's vision for the future of business applications. Steve Kane will be an integral part of this commitment and strategy by driving our North American sales efforts," says Steve Thompson, Vice President of North American Region at PowerObjects. "Kane's wealth of knowledge and experience with Dynamics and the Microsoft ecosystem creates a valuable addition to our leadership team."

Kane's appointment enables Steve Thompson to transition into the role of Vice President of North American Region for PowerObjects. Thompson will oversee overall sales and delivery strategies for the North America business. Thompson has led the PowerObjects sales team for over a decade as Vice President of Sales and has worked with Microsoft's CRM solution since its earliest version.

"Kane will be a key component in meeting our overall sales and business goals for North America in the upcoming year, and we are thrilled for the opportunity for PowerObjects to continue to grow," says Thompson.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powerobjects-appoints-north-american-dynamics-365-sales-leader-focusing-on-microsofts-business-applications-offerings-300660001.html

SOURCE PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company