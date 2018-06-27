PowerObjects Named 2018 Dynamics Customer Service Partner of the Year Finalist

The Dynamics Customer Service Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that excels at providing innovative and unique customer solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics for Customer Service by exhibiting consistent, high-quality, predictable service to Microsoft Dynamics customers, helping to ensure significant business benefits from their Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service investments.

"Being recognized by Microsoft is always an honor for the PowerObjects team as we continue delivering Dynamics 365 solutions globally," says Jim Sheehan, Senior Vice President of PowerObjects. "It solidifies our commitment to Microsoft's business application vision and Dynamics 365."

This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 39 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and many more. The award finalists and winners were selected from more than 2,600 nominations collected from 115 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution's impact on the market and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

"It's an honor to recognize the 2018 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists, who represent the best and most forward-thinking innovators coming out of our partner community," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are bringing cutting-edge solutions to complex business challenges and providing digital transformation opportunities for their customers. Congratulations to each winner and finalist."

Categories, winners and finalists appear below.

PowerObjects is a leader in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education and add-ons. Winner of the 2017 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Consulting and Systems Integration, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.

