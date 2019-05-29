PowerObjects to Launch Groundbreaking Capital Markets Data Model

MINNEAPOLIS, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company today announced the upcoming launch of a new IP Data Model designed specifically for the Capital Markets and Banking industries. The Financial Services industry as a whole is filled with multiple organizational counter-dependencies and complex hierarchies that make it inherently difficult to develop 360-degree views of the client experience and journey. The Capital Markets Customer Experience Data Model from PowerObjects enables that process, accelerates the deployment, increases user adoption, improves the customer experience, and mitigates risk.

"As the Capital Markets Industry continues to shift, we are seeing new compliance and regulation, as well as new products that are significantly more complex," says Jim Sheehan, Senior Vice President at PowerObjects. "With lower margins and tighter cost controls significantly impacting the channel, organizations are more focused than ever before on delivering a better customer experience as a key differentiator. Our new data model makes that possible."

Based on 18 fully-developed personas and Capital Markets organizational types, the model works by dictating – based on persona selected – which fields, forms, views, and tools from the Microsoft Business Applications stack are needed for success. Each persona drills deeply into the different iterations and maps out an entire Microsoft-based technology infrastructure. Scalable globally, it is designed for broad use across the Financial Services channel, including Capital Markets, Banking, and Insurance.

The benefits of the data model PowerObjects hopes to realize include accelerated Dynamics 365 deployment, mitigation of the risks inherent to a large deployment, cost reductions, time savings, and better user adoption and acceptance.

According to Hayden Stafford, Global Microsoft Business Applications Sales Leader at Microsoft, "The combination of Dynamics 365, PowerObjects' Capital Markets Customer Experience Data Model, and the Microsoft One Common Data Layer Platform – including LinkedIn – will surely help Capital Markets firms increase customer satisfaction, increase upsell/cross-sell opportunities, and drive down operating costs. And that's how organizations in this channel will survive and prosper in this complex and evolving industry."

About PowerObjects

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Business Applications solutions and the Dynamics 365 workloads through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Winner of the 2018 Microsoft US Partner Award for Business Applications in Dynamics Customer Service, PowerObjects strives to be the number one Microsoft Business Applications Provider in the world by delivering solutions that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.

