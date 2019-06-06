PowerObjects to Offer Mobile Toolkit Designed for Insurance Industry

MINNEAPOLIS, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company just announced it will soon deploy the Insurance Mobile Toolkit, a PowerApps-built solution designed for insurance carriers, agencies, and brokers to support their employees and independent contractors in the field. The tool should help agents manage their accounts, contacts, partners, claims, renewals and referral relationships, as well as activities, leads, and opportunities. It will also feature mapping capabilities and route planning.

"The insurance industry is fraught with high turnover because of the incredible demand for experienced successful field agents, underwriters and claim adjusters," says Jim Sheehan, Senior Vice President at PowerObjects. "The competition is fierce, and PowerObjects is proud to be at the forefront of leveraging the Microsoft technology stack to provide innovative and value-add toolsets designed to help our clients retain their agents."

This new PowerApps canvas app incorporates Microsoft PowerApps, Azure Active Directory and Microsoft Flow and integrates seamlessly with Dynamics 365. Developed with the needs of field agents, claims adjusters, and underwriters in mind, its end-user benefits include activity/task management, mapping/route planning, and one-click delivery of policy and renewal summary data. The benefits to the carriers and agencies are agent empowerment – which should influence agent retention and efficiency with a better customer, partner, and channel experience – and the direct link from field activity to Dynamics 365.

"As competition in this industry increases and carriers, agencies, and brokers continue to fight aggressively for shelf space, how they empower their field agents will ultimately define their fate," says Hayden Stafford, Global Microsoft Business Applications Sales Leader at Microsoft, "We're excited to see one of our Partners use the full stack of Microsoft Business Applications to deliver a solution that has the potential to revolutionize how that empowerment is accomplished."

The launch of the Insurance Mobile Toolkit builds on the momentum PowerObjects has recently generated in the Financial Services space. They also recently announced the launch of a Capital Markets-based data model designed to accelerate Dynamics 365 deployments for firms in the channel.

About PowerObjects

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Business Applications solutions and the Dynamics 365 workloads through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Winner of the 2018 Microsoft US Partner Award for Business Applications in Dynamics Customer Service, PowerObjects strives to be the number one Microsoft Business Applications Provider in the world by delivering solutions that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.

SOURCE PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company