PowerObjects to Sponsor 2019 Microsoft Business Applications Summit

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, PowerObjects will sponsor the Microsoft Business Applications Summit. The now-annual event showcases all things Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform (Power BI, PowerApps, Microsoft Flow), Excel, and Mixed Reality.

The Summit offers immersive workshops, hands-on breakout sessions, and networking opportunities with engineers, product experts, and members of the community of users and partners around end-to-end business applications solutions. This year's event features keynote speaker Alexis Ohanian, cofounder of Reddit, bestselling author, and managing partner/cofounder of Initialized Capital. Other featured speakers include James Phillips and Alysa Taylor, both from Microsoft.

As a leading global Microsoft partner PowerObjects is committed to being 100% focused on Microsoft Business Applications, and sponsoring this event is a logical extension of that commitment. "At PowerObjects, we strive to be the number one business applications provider globally, so this event aligns perfectly with our current sales strategy and marketing objectives," says Jeff Wedren, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing for PowerObjects. "Last year's inaugural Summit was an amazing networking and educational experience, so we're thrilled to be in Atlanta to further our message with the community."

Learn more about Microsoft Business Applications Summit 2019 and join the PowerObjects team June 10-11 in Atlanta at Booth #3. To see PowerObjects in action, join them on June 10 in Sponsor Theater 1 from 5:40-6:00pm. They will be presenting "Five Must Have Governance Controls When Using PowerApps in Enterprise Organizations."

About PowerObjects

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Business Applications solutions and the Dynamics 365 workloads through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Winner of the 2018 Microsoft US Partner Award for Business Applications in Dynamics Customer Service, PowerObjects strives to be the number one Microsoft Business Applications Provider in the world by delivering solutions that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.

