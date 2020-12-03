PowerPay partners with American Heritage Credit Union to deliver $1.5B in loans

PowerPay is now a 1st and 2nd look option to help consumers get the home improvements they need. Tweet this

"This partnership allows us to offer the best in class financing options. It's critical at this point of the pandemic to support the contractors, consumers, and the home improvement industry. PowerPay is now a 1st and 2nd look option to help consumers get the improvements they need. 7,000 contractors have already joined our new program," said Mike Petrakis, co-founder, and CEO of PowerPay.

"As an innovative member-owned financial institution, we are excited to work with PowerPay in building a model of bringing individual borrowers through digital lending channels," stated Bruce K. Foulke, President & CEO of American Heritage Credit Union. "The PowerPay relationship is the latest fintech partnership in our ongoing strategic goal of pioneering new ways to provide affordable financing to families and businesses."

About PowerPay

Launched in 2019, PowerPay is a financial technology company providing seamless home improvement financing solutions to over 7,000 contractors. The company helps contractors to grow their businesses with a simple point of sale financing platform enabling access to loans of up to $100,000 and 15 years with rates starting at 4.99%. getpowerpay.com

About American Heritage Credit Union

American Heritage Credit Union is a $3 billion, member-owned financial cooperative serving more than 800 Workplace Partners and more than 200,000 members, with more than 35 locations in PA and NJ. Founded in 1948, American Heritage is now one of the top 100 largest credit unions in the U.S. For more info about American Heritage visit at americanheritagecu.org

