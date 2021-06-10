PowerPay partners with Roofr to provide leading financing solutions to roofer network

The partnership will allow over 13,000 Roofr contractors to access PowerPay's consumer financing program. Tweet this

"We are excited to welcome Roofr to our growing list of integrated partners. It's a perfect partnership of like minded companies that focus on using technology to increase the speed and reduce the cost of doing business - which translates into fair prices for roofing projects for consumers and roofing contractors.'' - David Haas, co-founder of PowerPay.

"This partnership will allow us to offer our contractors superior financing options to their customers, which will help them win more work and provide a better experience for consumers." - Richard Nelson, CEO of Roofr.

About PowerPay

Launched in 2019, PowerPay is a financial technology company providing seamless home improvement financing solutions to over 7,000 contractors. The company helps contractors to grow their businesses with a simple point of sale financing platform enabling access to loans of up to $100,000 and 15 years with rates starting at 4.99%. getpowerpay.com

About Roofr

Roofr is a SaaS platform that's an all-in-one sales toolbox for roofing contractors. The company was founded by a third-generation roofer with a vision to build the most trusted roofing platform in the world. Roofr gives roofing contractors everything they need to save time, money, and close more business. They offer aerial images to generate highly accurate measurement reports, templates with user-defined pricing to produce estimates in minutes, and the ability to deliver professional proposals and capture signatures with a click. Find out more about Roofr at www.roofr.com .

