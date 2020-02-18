PowerPhone Provides New Telecommunicator Training for 2020 to MARC Dispatchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As trends in public safety are constantly changing, the importance of providing continual training for telecommunicators has never been greater. Realizing this need, Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) has entered into an agreement to educate more than 700 telecommunicators in 45 dispatch centers with PowerPhone's industry leading Continuing Education Subscription Based training program.

After extensive evaluation of different types of training on the market, PowerPhone's online training was determined to fit MARC's needs due to its convenience, variety of topics, and interactive approach. "Mid-America Regional Council serves 45 emergency centers in 11 counties, so it was very important for us to find a training that would meet our needs," says Pam Opoka, MARC Public Safety Training Coordinator.

"The way PowerPhone's program is designed, our busy dispatchers can take these courses when and where it is most convenient for them," continues Opoka. "Overall, we are very pleased with the program along with the exceptional support from the PowerPhone staff. This process has been very smooth, and it is also reassuring knowing how well this program has adapted with our current classroom training tracks of Fire, EMS, Police, General, and Wellness," adds Opoka.

To meet the ever-changing industry training needs, PowerPhone's Continuing Education Subscription Based training offers six new courses on current topics every six months. "The courses allow our dispatchers to thrive by offering engaging content that is consistently refreshed, keeping them prepared for any situation," said Opoka.

