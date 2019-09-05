Powerplay Retail now provides industry-leading suite of service offerings with acquisition of DealRise Retail

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerplay Retail unveiled its industry-leading suite of services to their clients today announcing the acquisition of DealRise Retail. The acquisition enhances their existing flexible service offerings by providing brands opportunities for growth across in-store and online retailers.

"After nearly 30 years in the retail business, we noticed several pervasive themes across the brands that we represent," said co-founder Tracy Thie. "Gaps in direct sales, distribution, and uncommitted inventory has made it difficult for brands to navigate, especially with the rise of digital commerce. We looked at how we could better evolve to serve our clients and the partnership made sense."

DealRise Retail provides brands with expertise across Seller Central and Vendor Central to deliver the best product and experience directly to customers. In-store retailers and brands benefit from DealRise Retail's services by enforcing MAP while cleansing and managing consistent online channels.

"We're really excited to join the Powerplay Retail team," said VP and partner Ben Freeman. "Powerplay's history in the retail world is really deep and we know DealRise can bring a new perspective on direct-to-consumer experiences."

The acquisition will see DealRise Retail renamed as Powerplay Direct and work alongside other flexible service offerings in Powerplay Rep Group, Powerplay Distribution, and Powerplay Incentives. The move is a big shift in a brand representation world that has found it difficult to evolve with the mix of in-store and online brand development.

"DealRise Retail gives our brand and retail partners a strong competitive advantage going forward," said co-founder Jeff Petschl. "Retail continues to evolve and it's our job to support that however we can. As entrepreneurs we are always looking to evolve to best support our partners."

Harnessing the entrepreneurial spirit that built the company, Powerplay Retail will continue to seek strategic growth opportunities to add to its suite of flexible service offerings to continue to better support end-to-end channel management for brands. Powerplay Direct will integrate into the Powerplay Retail offering immediately, supporting new and existing brands in their continued growth.

Powerplay Retail is a privately-held, Minnesota based company with offices in Bentonville, Arkansas, Boulder, Colorado, and Shenzhen China. With over 250 years of combined retail experience bringing brands like Beats by Dr. Dre and GoPro to consumers they continue to vet and identify new marketing opportunities to best serve their brand and retail partners. For more information on Powerplay Retail, visit powerplayretail.com.

