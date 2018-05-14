PowerPlex 2018 Draws World's Largest Gathering of Cloud Manufacturers

PowerPlex 2018 features more than 90 sessions led by over 100 presenters, along with peer exchange and networking events. Building on the power of the Plex Manufacturing Cloud, more than 40 percent of PowerPlex sessions are presented by customers themselves. Attendees can also see and demo the latest Plex solutions or schedule working sessions in the Plex Experience Lab; visit Plex's strategic partners in the Solutions Expo; and see the best of what other customers are making with the Plex Manufacturing Cloud in the Customer Showcase.

This year's PowerPlex guest keynote is the original build team from the TV series "Mythbusters™"—Tory Belleci, Kari Byron and Grant Imahara—who will bring their unique brand of spectacular experimentation to PowerPlex attendees.

Leading Manufacturers Choose Plex

Manufacturers from industries including transportation, aerospace, high tech, fabricated metals, plastics and rubber, and food and beverage rely on the Plex Manufacturing Cloud to run their organizations, from the shop floor to the top floor. More than 600 manufacturers now run nearly 2,000 facilities on Plex around the world.

Comments on the News

"Plex customers are the most innovative and successful manufacturers in the world, and we're proud they gather annually at PowerPlex to discuss the Plex Manufacturing Cloud, along with a growing ecosystem of technology solutions that help them achieve new levels of growth and industry leadership," said Don Clarke, interim chief executive officer, Plex Systems. "Plex customers are disrupting the competitive landscape across the global marketplace, and we're proud to be a part of their growth and leadership."

About Plex Systems

Plex is the Manufacturing Cloud, delivering industry-leading ERP and manufacturing automation to nearly 600 companies across process and discrete industries. Plex pioneered Cloud solutions for the shop floor, connecting suppliers, machines, people, systems and customers with capabilities that are easy to configure, deliver continuous innovation and reduce IT costs. With insight that starts on the production line, Plex helps companies see and understand every aspect of their business ecosystems, enabling them to lead in an ever-changing market. Learn more at www.plex.com.

