PowerPlex 2021 Celebrates Unstoppable Spirit of Manufacturers and Spotlights Need for Smart Manufacturing

TROY, Mich., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, today announced its 20th annual conference, PowerPlex, will be held virtually, May 24-26. The free event will celebrate the unstoppable spirit of manufacturers and highlight the urgency of smart manufacturing technology.

PowerPlex 2021 will bring together more than 2,000 manufacturing professionals, Plex partners and industry experts. The virtual event will include three main stage sessions, two networking events, office hours with Plex leaders, and more than 80 breakouts that will focus on a mix of case studies, best practices, and future smart manufacturing technologies. These insightful sessions will be led by manufacturers, thought leaders, and product experts over one and a half days. Registration for the event is now open at PowerPlex.com.

"This year marks our 20th annual conference, and I am excited about the lineup we have planned for the Plex community," said Bill Berutti, Plex Systems CEO. "Globally, thousands of manufacturers trust the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform to optimize their businesses. This event will emphasize the importance of smart manufacturing technology, and celebrate the innovation, perseverance and unstoppable nature of manufacturers throughout the world."

A few highlights of this year's event include:

Plex CTO and Founder Jerry Foster is joined by thought leaders from Hexagon, Rockwell Automation, and Stanley Black and Decker in the Unbound Vision session. Together, they will discuss the future of smart manufacturing and how manufacturers can realize value now.

"One of the things that makes Plex so valuable to my team is its amazing customer community," said Mike Williams, vice president of operations and purchasing at Cadillac Products Automotive Company and a speaker at PowerPlex 2021. "Every year, PowerPlex gives us an opportunity to network and engage with other manufacturers and learn from their experiences. We're eager to see what this year's virtual event has in store."

This year's event will also feature stories of manufacturers and innovators who, like many experienced during the pandemic, proved that nothing could stop them from achieving their goal. Conference attendees will be inspired as they listen to unstoppable leaders, including:

Heidi Sipe , Superintendent of Schools, Umatilla, Ore. , Co-Chair of FIRST Executive Advisory Board, and spotlighted in a new documentary, Big Dreams in Umatilla . As an educator, Sipe motivated her students to believe in themselves while closing the STEM skills gap.

, Superintendent of Schools, , Co-Chair of FIRST Executive Advisory Board, and spotlighted in a new documentary, Big Dreams in . As an educator, Sipe motivated her students to believe in themselves while closing the STEM skills gap. Sarah Barrett , Co-managing Director at family-run Barrett Petfood Innovations. As an owner of the company, she pivoted the business to prevent closure and take the pet food industry by storm.

, Co-managing Director at family-run Barrett Petfood Innovations. As an owner of the company, she pivoted the business to prevent closure and take the pet food industry by storm. Dave Lavery , scientist, roboticist and Program Executive for Solar System Exploration at NASA. His leadership helped launch the Mars Perseverance Rover.

, scientist, roboticist and Program Executive for Solar System Exploration at NASA. His leadership helped launch the Mars Perseverance Rover. And more!

For additional event details, go to PowerPlex.com or follow Plex on Twitter and LinkedIn for real-time PowerPlex updates.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc.® is the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, Industrial IoT and analytics to connect people, systems, machines, and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

