PowerPublish Announces Promotions and New Hires

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A talent marketplace for content creators, PowerPublish , today announced the promotion of three key leaders and multiple new hires. The announcement comes as PowerPublish sees continued growth by connecting brand marketers with freelance journalists and content writers. The strategic promotions will play a key role in aiding the company's rapidly expanding client portfolio.

Promotions include:

James Carlton , Director of Brand Content

, Director of Brand Content Maddie Murphy , Content Editor

, Content Editor Berkeley Combs, Marketing Manager

"PowerPublish is pleased to announce these well deserved promotions. They each possess exceptional talent and their contagious enthusiasm certainly mirrors our culture. We couldn't be more excited to make this announcement," says Dan Curran, PowerPublish's president and founder.

In addition, the company has recently added ten brand journalists to its ever expanding network of content writers. PowerPublish anticipates adding additional healthcare and B2B content writers throughout Q3 and Q4 2021.

More information

PowerPublish is transforming the way brands outsource content. Our unique, streamlined approach to brand journalism — with fully managed and self-serve offerings — focuses on delivering premium content including blogs, white papers, books and social media content. For more information about our Martech solution, talent marketplace and SaaS platform, visit powerpublish.io or contact: [email protected]

