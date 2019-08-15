PowerReviews and Retail Leader to Host Webinar on August 27: Winning in Today's Trust Economy

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With fake reviews becoming a growing brand-damaging and shopper trust issue for retailers such as Amazon, shoppers are on edge; therefore, PowerReviews, a customer experience and insight solution that works with over 1,000 of the most leading and trusted brands around the world, is hosting a webinar featuring a guest speaker from Forrester to help educate brands. The webinar will focus on consumers' insights related to the critical need for brand trust, the significance of social communities, the power of authentic ratings and reviews, expectations around omni-shopping experiences and where Amazon fits into all of this.

The Webinar:

Winning in Today's Trust Economy: Consumers Speak Their Minds Around Social Influence, Reviews & Ratings & Authenticity

Date/Time:

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 , at 2:00 p.m. (EST) / 1:00 p.m. (CDT)

Speakers:

Brendan Witcher , Vice President/Principal Analyst, Digital Business Strategy of Forrester

, Vice President/Principal Analyst, Digital Business Strategy of Forrester Matt Moog , CEO of PowerReviews

, CEO of PowerReviews Mike Troy , Editor-in-Chief/Brand Director of Retail Leader (Moderator)

Key Takeaways:

The speakers will also cover how you can operationalize the insights to fast-track your market share, increase conversion rates, grow loyalty and achieve financial success. Key takeaways:

Learn how to leverage Amazon's secret weapon to gain consumer trust

Gain insights to combat fraudulent reviews and maintain strong brand loyalty

Learn major consumer influences at the point of purchase beyond standard rating and reviews

Hear from industry's leading expert, PowerReviews CEO Matt Moog , on delivering a trusted and authentic omni-channel experience that consumers crave

Registration:

To register, click here.

