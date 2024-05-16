Powers of Reasoning Comes Out of Stealth Mode to Challenge the Media Agency Landscape

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Powers of Reasoning, a new player in the advertising industry, comes out of stealth mode. Founded by veterans of the marketing, advertising and technology sectors, Powers brings a fresh, data infused and performance driven approach to the media planning, buying, and optimizing process.

"Our promise is to guarantee returns without the traditional agency markup," said Kate O'Brien, CEO of Powers of Reasoning. "As an agent in media, our focus is to drive costs down and increase results; it's really as simple as that."

Powers of Reasoning offers full service media planning with a focus on positive business impact through innovative media strategies. The agency aims to produce compelling returns that are reinvested back into advertising. The agency's approach is built on a continuous process of real-time optimization and partnership with its clients.

On the evolving industry, Kate O'Brien said, "We are inspired by the evolution of the creative model; small agencies and cooperatives are answering the clients' need for fast, cost-efficient, value driving work. At Powers, we've been working tirelessly to push what's next for the media business. Our vision for media is: do what matters, do what's right and eliminate waste."

Powers has already formed partnerships with high-profile clients in the retail, consumer electronics, personal injury, consumer packaged goods and direct-to-consumer industries. Expressing their excitement about the new model, Patty Post, CEO of Checkable said "When launching a new product, like our first-ever FDA approved at home strep test, we have to bring in people that align with our brand's vision and that we can trust. We chose Powers because of the people and their experience; working with them has helped us prepare for a launch aligned with ROAS, investors and distributors." (https://www.checkable.com)

Powers is a member in the 4A's Incubator Program, an initiative designed to support new independent advertising agencies. "We are thrilled to see Powers launch; we've been supporting the team and are excited to see this new industry offering," said Marla Kaplowitz, President & CEO, 4A's. Powers is Minority/Women owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) certified and a diverse supplier, which enables brands to improve diversity, equity and inclusion goals whilst achieving return on advertising spend success. For more information about Powers of Reasoning and their services, or to schedule an interview with Kate O'Brien, please contact:

About Powers of Reasoning

Powers of Reasoning is a privately held media agency focused on integrating strategy, management and optimization for its clients. Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, the agency is a certified Minority Women Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE), enabling its clients to fulfill supplier diversity goals while achieving return on advertising spend success.

