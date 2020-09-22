PowerSafe Automation provides turnkey machine guarding solutions focused on custom design, fabrication, and nationwide installation

The process starts with a machine guarding review which includes meeting with an operator, safety, and maintenance to learn about pain points, access points, and identify the hazards. From a sketch and a set of photos, the machine guarding is most commonly custom designed using modular t-slotted extrusion material, wire mesh or polycarbonate panels, and all the required hardware and accessories. Safety switches, safety light curtains, safety laser scanners, and/or safety mats are integrated into the design. All guarding is fabricated and constructed in manageable sections, safety control boxes are built, and electronic safety devices are bench tested. Once the guarding is ready, the project is loaded into the job trailer, which also acts as a mobile shop, and carefully taken to the customer location by the installation crew. After the required onsite training, assembly of PPE, and jobsite analysis the machine guarding is then moved into place, fastened to the customer machine and/or floor, the safety enclosure mounted, wiring routed, and integrated into the machine controls.