PowerSecure Launches a State-of-the-Art Microgrid in Research Triangle Park

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerSecure, Inc., a subsidiary of Southern Company, today announced the launch of Microgrid 360, a state-of-the-art microgrid campus that optimizes PowerSecure's vertically-integrated solutions and is itself an advanced microgrid, consisting of ultra-clean and modular Tier 4 Final engines, a solar array, fuel cells and battery energy storage system, all managed by the company's proprietary PowerControl platform.

Jim Smith, group executive of PowerSecure, commented on how this new capability supports the goals of PowerSecure's customers.

"Our customers benefit because we optimize time-to-successful-implementation by vertically integrating the right expertise in-house, from concept and design through microgrid management," Smith said. "This 360-degree lifecycle approach allows us to develop a superior microgrid for our customers and deliver it in about half the time it would take other microgrid providers."

As the largest commercial microgrid developer in the U.S., PowerSecure has installed over 2 gigawatts and currently controls 1.6 gigawatts of distributed generation systems across the country. All of this experience went into developing the advanced microgrid that powers Microgrid 360.

"When customers visit Microgrid 360, it becomes clear to them that we are the product innovators and solution architects that can help them devise the right system to maximize reliability, economic value and durability," said Eric Dupont, chief commercial officer for PowerSecure. "As a company that centrally monitors and manages our customers' microgrids 24/7/365 and provides a national field service team, we have the unique advantage of knowing what products and components really stand the test of time."

To learn more about Microgrid 360 and to set up a tour, visit microgrid360.com

About PowerSecure

PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary, is a pioneer in developing distributed energy systems and in the integration of multiple energy resources for advanced microgrid deployments. Over its 18 year history, PowerSecure has gained 85% of the US market share for installed microgrid sites. The company offers a lifecycle approach to microgrid solutions, and designs, builds, owns and operates microgrids including on-site generation with ultra clean diesel Tier 4 Final, natural gas generation systems, fuel cell energy systems, battery energy storage, and renewable energy. In addition, PowerSecure offers energy efficiency services to optimize the energy load of its customer facilities.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE PowerSecure

Related Links

http://www.southerncompany.com

