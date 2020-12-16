PowerSecure Microgrids Delivered Impressive Resiliency in Reliability Performance in 2020

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PowerSecure, Inc, a Southern Company subsidiary, announced that its microgrid solutions achieved a 99.5% uptime rate across all natural event-related outages in 2020. Through its analysis of system data , the company found that 566 PowerSecure systems across 283 unique customer sites in 19 states successfully provided power in island mode while customers were impacted by grid outages.

"We were able to provide a maximum capacity of 152 MW to carry our customers' full facility loads over the duration of outages, some of which lasted well over a week," said Jim Smith, Chief Operating Officer at PowerSecure. "These impressive results were made possible through a combination of our systems' technology features, such as built-in redundancy and analytics, our strict testing protocols and the efforts of our dedicated service and PowerControl monitoring teams."

An industry leader in clean energy resiliency with 1,800 managed microgrid systems across the country, PowerSecure provides permanent and mobile generation solutions for everyday use as well as during unanticipated outages. All PowerSecure microgrid solutions come equipped with the industry's highest reliability performance operational rating of 99.6%, measured during regular operations. PowerControl is PowerSecure's unique 24/7/365 value-added resource that customers count on, featuring an in-house team of experts and field staff monitoring and managing the health of each distributed energy resource on a continual basis.

"Our performance this year showed how PowerSecure solutions benefit not just individual customers but the communities they serve during a time of real need," said Chris Cummiskey, CEO of PowerSecure. "Combine that with the differentiated service we provide our customers and I'm proud of how we bring second-to-none value in reliability and resiliency to businesses and communities across the country."

About PowerSecure

PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary, is the nation's leading distributed energy innovation company. Our team of experts has developed, installed, managed and serviced 2+ GW of microgrid capacity over the past 20 years, as well as implemented over $800 million of energy efficiency upgrades. We take a full-facility, lifecycle approach through production and management, delivering clean and resilient energy to our customers at the best possible value. By combining our product innovation capabilities with our 360 integrated processes, we offer the best custom solution for your needs, backed by an unmatched level of expertise, quality and service.

Additional information on PowerSecure microgrid solutions can be found on the company's website: www.powersecure.com.

SOURCE PowerSecure

Related Links

https://powersecure.com

