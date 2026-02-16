PowerSecure works with Kit Carson Electric Cooperative to enhance grid resilience

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerSecure is proud to collaborate with Kit Carson Electric Cooperative (KCEC) to continue the development and construction of a microgrid project that includes three new microgrids incorporating battery energy storage systems (BESS). The project is designed to strengthen KCEC's community readiness and improve resilience against the impacts of catastrophic events.

"We are honored to collaborate with Kit Carson Electric Cooperative on this transformative project, which underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance grid resilience and support communities in times of need," said Jim Smith, president of PowerSecure. "By integrating advanced microgrid and battery energy storage systems, we are helping to ensure that KCEC can provide reliable and sustainable power to its service area, even in the face of extreme events."

PowerSecure's involvement in the project is crucial for providing additional resiliency to KCEC's service area in Northern New Mexico, which faces vulnerabilities from threats such as wildfires and extreme weather conditions.

The microgrid infrastructure will help ensure that critical loads can be supported for extended time during severe events, offering a reliable solution for local power needs. The project includes the construction of microgrid facilities at Taos Ski Valley, El Rito West and Penasco.

"Kit Carson Electric Cooperative is proud to partner with PowerSecure and Southern Company to deliver innovative energy solutions that strengthen the resilience of our communities," said Luis A. Reyes, CEO of Kit Carson Electric Cooperative. "Through this initiative, we are advancing microgrid and battery storage technologies that will provide reliable, sustainable power during critical times. These partnerships underscore our commitment to safeguarding Northern New Mexico against extreme events while ensuring our members benefit from a stronger, more dependable energy future."

Construction on the project is currently underway. This collaboration will expand KCEC's energy portfolio by adding 7.5 MW of BESS (38.25 MWh), enabling public safety power shutoffs while maintaining critical local power loads and services. PowerSecure is committed to supporting KCEC's efforts to enhance grid resilience and ensure reliable power delivery to its communities.

About PowerSecure

PowerSecure, a subsidiary of Southern Company, stands at the forefront of the distributed energy infrastructure sector in the United States. With a rich history spanning more than two decades, PowerSecure's dedicated team of professionals has successfully developed, installed, managed and serviced over 2 gigawatts of microgrid capacity. This achievement underscores PowerSecure's commitment to advancing energy solutions that are both efficient and sustainable, having implemented energy efficiency upgrades valued at more than $900 million. To learn more, visit www.powersecure.com.

About Kit Carson Electric Cooperative

Formed in 1944, Kit Carson Electric Cooperative (KCEC) is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative serving Northern New Mexico. As the second-largest cooperative in the state, KCEC provides reliable and sustainable energy to nearly 30,000 members across Taos, Colfax, and Rio Arriba counties. One of 16 electric cooperatives serving rural New Mexico communities, KCEC is committed to innovation, community resilience, and delivering clean, affordable power to its members. To learn more, visit www.kitcarson.com

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success, driven by 28,000 employees dedicated to delivering exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

