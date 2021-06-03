Powerships Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and GAS Entec Co. Ltd.|Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
ABB Ltd., Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS and GAS Entec Co. Ltd. will emerge as major powerships market participants during 2021-2025
Jun 03, 2021, 14:35 ET
NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The powerships market is expected to grow by 7.38 Gigawatts during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the powerships market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
Download FREE Sample Report
The powerships market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Powerships Market Participants:
ABB Ltd.
ABB Ltd. supplies high voltage synchronous generators for the gensets on powerships.
Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS
Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS offers a proven power barge design based on its vast experience in engine-based power plants.
GAS Entec Co. Ltd.
GAS Entec Co. Ltd. offers LNG regasification systems for powerships.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/powerships-market-industry-analysis
Powerships Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Powerships market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Oil-fired
- Gas-fired
- Geography
- MEA
- ROW
The powerships market is driven by the rising global energy demand. In addition, the development of the LNG-to-powership market is expected to trigger the powerships market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period.
Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of powerships market, Request Free Sample @
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70049
Related Report on Energy Include:
Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market- The oil and gas pipeline market is segmented by type (gas and oil), application (offshore and onshore), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and key vendors.
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market- The offshore supply vessel market is segmented by Type (AHTS, PSV, FSIV, MPSV, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Market Drivers
- Rising global energy demand
- Favorable government support
- Benefits of using powerships
Market Trends
- Competition from renewable energy sources
- Fluctuations in oil and gas prices
- World bank ceasing funding for E&P activities
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/powerships-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/report/powerships-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=vendor-v2_wk23_005&utm_content=IRTNTR70049
Share this article