Powersports Batteries Market to increase by USD 2.31 billion between 2023 to 2028; BS Battery, CLARIOS LLC, Discover Battery, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The powersports batteries market size is expected to grow by USD 2.31 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Major motorcycle OEMs venturing into the electric motorcycle sector are notably driving the power sports batteries market. However, factors such as the hazards of lithium-ion-powered batteries may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Vehicle Type (Motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs, Mopeds and scooters, and Others), Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Powersports Batteries Market 2024-2028

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the powersports batteries market including BS Battery, CLARIOS LLC, Discover Battery, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Fullriver Battery, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Interstate Batteries Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, PAM Vilicar doo, Power Sonic Corp., Poweroad Xiamen Renewable Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Renegade Battery, Robert Bosch GmbH, Scorpion Battery Inc., Skyrich Powersport Batteries, Super B Lithium Power B.V., The NOCO Co., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC.

Powersports Batteries Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

CLARIOS LLC: The company offers power sports batteries such as AGM, Flooded, and Clarios xEV.

Powersports Batteries Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Vehicle Type

The motorcycles segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to factors including the decline in battery prices, lower operating and maintenance costs, subsidies and incentives offered by the government in different countries, and increasing awareness of the need to curb vehicular emissions. In order to enter the motorcycle segment, well-established manufacturers of conventional motorcycles are working on electric powertrains.

Geography

APAC will contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing use of recreational vehicles in regions such as Australia , Japan , China , South Korea , and India fuels the regional powersports batteries market in APAC. Factors such as the national focus on the development of campgrounds, tourism, and the recreational vehicle industry, the power sports batteries market has witnessed an increase in China . However, it has experienced significant fluctuations over the past few years.

Powersports Batteries Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist powersports batteries market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the powersports batteries market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the powersports batteries market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of powersports batteries market companies

Powersports Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK

SOURCE Technavio