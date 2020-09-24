Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions Announces New Ownership at Cape Cod Harley-Davidson in Pocasset, MA

POCASSET, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cape Cod Harley-Davidson (CCHD), as its name implies, is located in the beautiful Cape Cod region of coastal Massachusetts. CCHD's main location sits in the Pocasset village-town of Bourne (the Upper Cape) considered the gateway to Cape Cod. This main location sells and services the full line-up of new Harley-Davidson motorcycles, used motorcycles, genuine H-D parts, accessories, and motorclothes. The operation also includes a seasonal Alternate Retail Outlet ("ARO") in nearby Hyannis, an approximate 25-mile drive from the main location selling licensed Harley-Davidson apparel and other collectibles.

Storefront view

The former owners having purchased the dealership circa 2006, came to a decision in 2019 to focus on other investments and contacted Powersports Listings M&A (PLMA) to confidentially market the business and manage the transaction. PLMA's Jerry Szopinski, President of Sales & Networking, and Jenny Fox, Account Intermediary, led the marketing effort which identified Michael Keehan (Mike), an accomplished Harley-Davidson dealership operator in the state of Connecticut, as a viable suitor. Mike was in the process of selling his own partnership interest in his CT dealership which allowed him to focus full time on the Cape Cod acquisition along with new business partners Ron Gronback, the president and CEO of a CT based Aerospace Component Manufacturer and Robert Szymanowski, former CT GM and current partner in Cape Cod.

The buy-sell transaction was closed on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, with the help of David Clay and Tom Macatee of Powersports Listings M&A on-site at the dealership to assist with final reconciliations and construction of the closing statements. Mike's first day of operations as the new owner kicked off on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions (PLMA), the professional powersports industry dealership brokerage, is centrally located in Dallas, Texas.

Visit http://www.powersportslistings.com or https://powersportslistings.blogspot.com.

Media Contact:

Tom W. Macatee

Phone: 800-399-4654 ext. 101

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

cape-cod-harley-davidson.jpg

Cape Cod Harley-Davidson

Storefront view

buyer-team-in-front-of-cape-cod.jpg

Buyer team in front of Cape Cod Harley-Davidson

From left: Ron Gronback (owner-partner), Mike Keehan (owner-partner), Robert Szymanowski (owner-partner)

SOURCE Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions (PLMA)

Related Links

http://www.powersportslistings.com

