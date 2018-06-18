Powersports Support® Integrates with RLM Distribution

TUSTIN, Calif., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Powersports Support (PSS), motorsport's leading e-commerce data and catalog solution, announces its integration with RLM Distribution, one of the foremost wholesalers of parts, tools, accessories, and gear in the United States.

This integration brings the entire RLM product line and the company's highly-competitive pricing to the rapidly growing PSS catalog. At the same time, PSS is adding new software that delivers complete Product Information Management (PIM), including automated, real-time pricing and inventory updates, drop-shipping, and more.

"We're proud to team with RLM," said Jason Nichols, Business Development Leader at PSS. "With our new software features, RLM can maximize efficiencies with a PIM platform that seamlessly integrates with today's leading online marketplaces, web stores, and the company's warehouses and drop-shipping services."

"RLM's mission is to deliver the right part at the right price," said Barrett Smith, RLM Distribution. "We chose PSS for a number of reasons, starting with the fact they'll help our dealers continue to grow and fulfill our mission, giving us everything we need to list, sell, manage, and ship from our massive inventory and multiple warehouses."

The new cloud-based PIM solution from PSS, called "SDS," goes far beyond what traditional Data Asset Management (DAM) and Content Management Systems (CMS) systems offer. Not only does PSS create rich, consistent content that is optimized for all sales channels. It automates the entire online listing and selling process from one centralized location. Key features include real-time pricing and inventory updates, full drop-shipping and warehouse control, and seamless integration with Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and today's leading web store and shopping cart solutions.

About Powersports Support:

Founded in 2009 in Orange County, CA, Powersports Support is the complete e-commerce solution for today's power sports dealers. After spending over 15 years as dealers, the PSS team knew firsthand how cumbersome and outdated the system was for product data, catalogs, and everything else involved in successful e-commerce. Their solution: Create proprietary, cloud-based software that cleans data, builds ready-to-use catalogs, and offers the most brand-, dealer-, and consumer-friendly solutions for marketing and selling products online.

About RLM Distribution:

RLM Distribution was founded in 2011 with the goal of bringing the best wholesale parts, prices, and service together under one roof. Our enthusiasm for riding and commitment to the industry have allowed RLM to continually rank as a top power sports parts distributors in the United States. Our exclusive portfolio of brands allows us to deliver the parts, tools, accessories, and apparel that your customers crave, and at the price point your business needs. Our comprehensive inventory ensures coverage across all makes, models, and disciplines. Strategically placed warehouses in Florida and North Carolina ensure express shipping across the country.

