Powersys Accelerates Massive Simulation in Electrification with the Launch of Simba's Latest Version

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of intensive development, Powersys is proud to unveil the newest version of SIMBA, setting a new standard as the fastest power electronics simulation software available.

Simba offers unparalleled capabilities for modeling, analysis, and optimization of power converters.

Its advanced multicore architecture dramatically accelerates the design process for complex power electronic systems, from EV battery chargers to advanced electric drive systems.

"We are thrilled to introduce the newest version of Simba, which empowers power electronics teams to drive innovation in electric vehicle design," said Olivier Toury, Founder and President of Powersys. "Simba's exceptional multicores calculation speed, opens new approaches of power converters design based on large scale automated optimization, generating high quantity of high accuracy data. This unprecedented capability of massive simulation will revolutionize the way engineers approach electrification power converters design in the automotive industry."

Key features of Simba include:

Unmatched Speed and Accuracy : Customers' benchmarks have showcased SIMBA's unique accuracy and calculation speed, with both ideal switching and detailed switching models.

: Customers' benchmarks have showcased SIMBA's unique accuracy and calculation speed, with both ideal switching and detailed switching models. Python Automation : The SIMBA Python library enhances simulation capabilities with advanced optimization algorithms, machine learning, and multicore calculations.

: The SIMBA Python library enhances simulation capabilities with advanced optimization algorithms, machine learning, and multicore calculations. Multiphysics Modeling Tool : SIMBA's library spans multiple domains – electrical, mechanical, magnetic, thermal, and control (including C/C++) components.

: SIMBA's library spans multiple domains – electrical, mechanical, magnetic, thermal, and control (including C/C++) components. Integration Capabilities : Its API interface ensures smooth integration with other software suites, optimizing the design process for complex systems. SIMBA can run simulations with high fidelity JMAG RT models for motor drive applications.

: Its API interface ensures smooth integration with other software suites, optimizing the design process for complex systems. SIMBA can run simulations with high fidelity JMAG RT models for motor drive applications. User-Friendly Interface: Designed for ease of use, requiring minimal training.

Gilles Bonkoski, Chief Business Officer of Powersys, emphasized the company's commitment to providing next-generation solutions for fully optimized electrical and electromagnetic systems design. "Our global team of experts collaborates closely to deliver cutting-edge technology and engineering expertise to our clients worldwide."

Since its inception in 2002, Powersys has been at the forefront of enabling clients in designing robust, optimized electric components and systems for automotive, aviation, and charging infrastructure applications.

With a strategic presence in San Diego, CA, Powersys is poised to accelerate its development efforts and explore new opportunities in the rapidly evolving EV market.

About Powersys: Powersys is a global engineering powerhouse specializing in precision, quality, and cutting-edge technology solutions for Power Electronic and electromagnetic equipment design. It is the exclusive distributor of the JMAG software in Europe, North America and India. With a diverse team of experts worldwide, Powersys is dedicated to accelerating the electrification revolution across various industries.

For more information about Powersys, JMAG, and SIMBA, visit powersys-solutions.com or contact Bethany Giles at [email protected].

For inquiries regarding strategic development opportunities, partnerships, strategic collaborations, and other investments, please reach out to Christophe Fremont at [email protected].

