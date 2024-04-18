PowerThru by CASETiFY™ Collection: New Wireless Car Charger, Fast Charger & 240W Cable

CASETiFY expands its product portfolio to include a wider range of powerful and convenient charging options

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand loved by millennials, Gen Z, and Hollywood celebrities, announces today its newest collection that caters to the diverse charging requirements of today's cutting-edge technology. With a mission to ensure that tech enthusiasts stay powered up and seamlessly connected whether they are on the move, at home, or anywhere in between, CASETiFY presents the PowerThru by CASETiFY™ collection. The range encompasses an array of products, from car chargers to charging cables, offering a comprehensive solution to all charging needs. Discover the PowerThru by CASETiFY™ collection now and shop conveniently at casetify.com .

The new Wireless Car Charger is designed to enhance the driving experience. With MagSafe compatibility, it offers a seamless snap-on feature, allowing customers to take charge while on the road effortlessly. Its adjustable arm and rotating ball joint ensure a secure and hands-free hold for any device, keeping it safely in sight. With Qi 2.0 certification, our Wireless Car Charger provides fast charging at 15W, ensuring that your device is powered up quickly and efficiently. In CASETiFY fashion, it comes in a variety of prints to add color and fun to everyday tech accessories complete with a secure air vent mount and multi-angle holding.

Another addition to the PowerThru portfolio is the 33W/67W Fast Charger. It allows customers to experience the convenience of charging their devices up to 3x faster, charging a smartphone's battery up to 50% in under 30 minutes. It comes in two options: the 33W charger, which can simultaneously charge up to 2 devices with its 1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports, or the 67W charger, equipped with 2 USB-C ports to efficiently charge multiple devices simultaneously.

As a last new addition to the CASETiFY PowerThru by CASETiFY™ lineup, the 240W Charging Cable is meticulously hand-crafted with a unique color-block design, combining style and functionality to deliver an accessory that not only performs flawlessly but also adds a touch of elegance to anybody's tech accessories collection. Experience our charging cables' durability, reliability, and style, designed to keep you connected wherever you go.

PowerThru by CASETiFY™ products already available in the collection include the 2-in-1 Charging Stand and Magnetic Wireless Charger. The versatility of the 2-in-1 Charging Stand allows you to snap on and charge both your phone and AirPods simultaneously. With its rotating feature, customers can easily find the perfect viewing angle while devices power up. Now available in pink and blue, it adds a pop of color to the charging station. The Magnetic Wireless Charger offers lightning-fast charging speeds of up to 7.5W for iPhones and 15W for Qi-compatible devices. With a non-slip base, it ensures a secure and stable charging experience that also enables customers to express their personal style.

The PowerThru by CASETiFY™ collection launches worldwide on casetify.com available for purchase online and at CASETiFY Studio locations around the globe. To learn more about the PowerThru by CASETiFY™ collection and upcoming releases, visit CASETiFY.com and follow along on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global tech and lifestyle brand with double headquarters in LA and Hong Kong, known as the home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 30+ retail shops, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

