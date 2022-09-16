PowerTown Wrestling Officially Open for Pre-Order

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerTown Wrestling, the wrestling action figure company that has developed a line of legendary collectible figures, is officially open for pre-order sales. Now available on www.powertownwrestling.com, fans and collectors can purchase the highly anticipated Series 1 line up with delivery in early 2023.

Figures of Verne Gagne, Lou Thesz, Stan Hansen, Bruiser Brody, Magnum TA, and Kerry Von Erich are priced at $45 USD each and discounted bundles are available. All pre-order purchases will be fulfilled by PowerTown Wrestling's fulfillment partner, Highspots, a notable marketplace in the wrestling community.

Steve Rosenthal, co-founder and managing partner of PowerTown Wrestling says, "The response to our pre-order sales announcement last week has been incredible and our team is beyond grateful to the community for all the support they have shown through the past months."

PowerTown Wrestling entered the ring this year with the ultimate goal of celebrating the careers of wrestlers from the past seven decades. Co-founders Greg Gagne and Steve Rosenthal, created authentic collectibles that honor not only the dedicated athlete-entertainers who built the sport but their families as well.

Late last month, PowerTown Wrestling unveiled its packaging for the Bruiser Brody figure followed by the Kerry Von Erich packaging. The book-like design celebrates the rich history of each respective wrestler. The 7-inch scale figures feature signature accessories including title belts, interchangeable hands, clothing, and more!

Series 1 is available NOW for pre-order, with anticipated delivery in early 2023. To purchase these legendary wrestling action figures, visit www.powertownwrestling.com. To receive updates on PowerTown Wrestling, subscribe to their email list at powertownwrestling.com or follow on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook .

