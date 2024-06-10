Powertrain Testing Market Size to Grow USD 4511.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powertrain Testing Market is Segmented by Type (Engine Test, Gearbox Test, Turbocharger Test, Powertrain Final Tests, HEV/ EV Test ), by Application (Components Manufacturers, Automotive Manufacturers)

The Powertrain Testing Market was estimated to be worth USD 3056.3 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4511.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Powertrain Testing Market:

The market for powertrain testing is expanding because of government restrictions on emissions and fuel efficiency, technological improvements in the automotive industry, and the growing demand for eco-friendly and fuel-efficient automobiles. With the growing attention being paid to electric and hybrid cars, extensive testing solutions are needed to guarantee peak performance and standard compliance. The growth of this market is also fueled by the development of cutting-edge testing tools and software as well as the automotive industry's emphasis on innovation and quality control. The market is expanding due in large part to the rising trend of vehicle electrification as well as the requirement for durability and reliability testing under varied driving situations.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF POWERTRAIN TESTING MARKET:

Before being incorporated into a whole engine system, individual powertrain components like pistons, cylinders, fuel injectors, and turbochargers must pass rigorous performance, durability, and reliability criteria. This is why engine testing is so important for component makers. By identifying any problems early in the development process, this thorough testing lowers the possibility of expensive malfunctions and recalls. The need for sophisticated engine testing solutions is driven by the need for dependable, high-quality components, which has a major positive impact on the market expansion for powertrain testing. Precise and comprehensive component testing becomes increasingly important as automotive technologies develop and grow more complicated, which drives ongoing market expansion.

In order to fulfill the rising expectations for performance, fuel economy, and emission compliance, automotive manufacturers are substantially investing in cutting-edge testing facilities and techniques, which is propelling the growth of the powertrain testing market. Thorough testing is necessary when new powertrain technologies, such as hybrid and electric systems, are developed to make sure they live up to consumer expectations and regulatory requirements. In order to ensure high-quality goods, manufacturers utilize powertrain testing to verify the functionality, robustness, and safety of engines and gearboxes across a range of operating situations. Their emphasis on innovation and ongoing engine system development calls for rigorous testing, which greatly increases the need for advanced powertrain testing solutions.

Powertrain testing is driven mostly by government rules pertaining to fuel economy and vehicle emissions. Global regulatory agencies are enforcing more stringent regulations in an effort to lower pollution levels and increase fuel efficiency. To guarantee that cars achieve the required limitations for fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions, these laws necessitate rigorous testing and validation of engine systems. Automakers need powertrain testing facilities in order to design and certify engines and gearboxes that meet these requirements. It is anticipated that the ongoing tightening of emission regulations will fuel the need for sophisticated testing methods to guarantee that automobiles are energy- and environmentally-efficient.

Full powertrain testing is becoming more and more necessary as automakers concentrate more on improving vehicle performance and dependability. Customers look to cars to provide excellent performance, lifespan, and dependability. Manufacturers must put powertrain components through thorough testing in a range of operating environments in order to satisfy these objectives, spot possible problems, and maximize performance. Engine and transmission performance parameters are assessed using sophisticated testing techniques, such as dynamometer testing and simulation, to make sure the engines and transmissions live up to expectations. The market for powertrain testing is expanding due in large part to the increased focus on performance and dependability, which aids in the production of more dependable and superior automobiles by manufacturers.

The market for powertrain testing is expanding as a result of the automobile industry's rise in emerging economies. Growing urbanization, growing wages, and an expanding middle class are driving the fast development in automobile manufacturing and sales in countries like China, India, and Brazil. Because of this expansion, there is a rising need for powertrain testing services to aid in the creation and manufacturing of new automobiles. Modern testing facilities are being invested in by local automakers to make sure their powertrains fulfill international performance, efficiency, and emissions regulations. The market for powertrain testing has a lot of potential due to the expanding automotive sector in emerging economies.

POWERTRAIN TESTING MARKET SHARE:

Key companies in the world of powertrain testing include ThyssenKrupp, AKKA Technologies, AVL, FEV, CAC, IAV, APL Group, and Horiba, Atesteo, among others. With a combined market share of 45%, the top five manufacturers are led by AVL, which is the leading producer with a 25% share.

Europe holds a 30% market share in sales, making it the largest sales market. North America and China follow with 25% and 20% of the market share, respectively.

Key Companies:

● AKKA Technologies

● Ricardo

● FEV

● Thyssenkrupp AG

● Horiba Ltd

● Atesteo

● Intertek

● IAV

● KST

● AVL

● APL group

● Element

● TÜV SÜD Group

● Linamar

● ISP Salzbergen GmbH

● Millbrook

● 中汽研

● Applus+

● Suzhou Itimotor

● Shanghai W-ibeda High Tech

● GETEC Getriebe Technik

● Jiangsu Liance Electromechanical Technology

● CRITT M2A

SOURCE Valuates Reports